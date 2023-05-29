Online Grocery Market in India size to grow by USD 7,417.46 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by rapid growth in m-commerce – Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The online grocery market size in India is estimated to increase by USD 7,417.46 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.62% during the forecast. The growth of the market is driven by the rapid growth in m-commerce.

Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report –Request a sample report

Global Online Grocery Market In India – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers – The rapid growth in m-commerce is notably driving market growth. The growth in m-commerce is mostly attributed to the increased penetration of smartphones in India. Using mobile apps, consumers can shop from anywhere and in any situation, even when traveling. The popularity of m-commerce has motivated offline stores and e-commerce players to switch to these platforms.

Key Trends – The growth in demand for functional foods and beverages is an emerging trend in the market. The growing prevalence of obesity and other health conditions is encouraging health-conscious consumers to opt for food and beverage products that have various functional benefits. The growing prevalence of obesity and other health conditions is encouraging health-conscious consumers to opt for food and beverage products that have various functional benefits.

Major challenges – The growth in demand for functional foods and beverages is an emerging trend in the market. Offline grocery and brick-and-mortar retail stores, especially unorganized grocery retailers that mostly establish their shops in residential areas, are the major competitors of online grocery delivery service providers. They are also installing advanced sensors and maintaining customers’ details along with their buying behavior and purchasing patterns to provide attractive offers and services to their customers.

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, and challenges for the market !

What’s New? –

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial – Buy the report!

Global Online grocery market in India – Vendor Analysis

The global online grocery market in India is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer online grocery in India are Amazon.com Inc., Avenue Ecommerce Ltd., B.L. Agro Industries Ltd., Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd., Brisam Retail Pvt. Ltd., Dookan Technologies s.r.o, Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd., Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., Flora Foods, Fresh to Home, GFOI Retail Pvt. Ltd., Heritage Foods Ltd., Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Satvika Bio Foods India Pvt. Ltd., SPAR Group Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Zepto and others.

Vendor Offerings –

amazon.com- The company offers fish and seafood solutions such as Shrimps, Calamari.

dmart.in- The company offers fish and seafood solutions such as Portuguese oyster, Pate de Atum Caseiro , Choco frito.

, Choco frito. blagro.org- The company offers fish and seafood solutions such as Black tiger shrimp without head, Filo shrimps, Vannamei headless with shell.

blinkit.com- The company offers fish and seafood solutions.

dookan.com- The company offers fish and seafood solutions such as Catfish fillet, Silver Carp Batog, Cold Smoked Mackerel.

For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Global Online Grocery Market In India – Segmentation Assessment

Product

Food products



Non-food products

Type

Online



Cash on delivery

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 – Download a Sample Report

What are the key data covered in this Online Grocery Market In India report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Online Grocery Market In India between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the Online Grocery Market In India size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Online Grocery Market In India industry across India

industry across A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Online Grocery Market In India vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Fresh Herbs Market– The fresh herbs market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,794.28 million.

Online Grocery Market- The Online Grocery Market Size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.14% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 740.88 billion.

Online Grocery Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7417.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.4 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key countries India and APAC, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Avenue Ecommerce Ltd., B.L. Agro Industries Ltd., Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd., Brisam Retail Pvt. Ltd., Dookan Technologies s.r.o, Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd., Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., Flora foods, Fresh to Home, GFOI retail Pvt. Ltd., Heritage Foods Ltd., Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Satvika Bio Foods India Pvt. Ltd., SPAR Group Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Zepto Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on India – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on India – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on India : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on India : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Online grocery market in India 2017 – 2021

2017 – 2021 Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Online grocery market in India 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Food products – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Food products – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Food products – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Food products – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Food products – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Non-food products – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Non-food products – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Non-food products – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Non-food products – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Non-food products – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Online – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 43: Chart on Online – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Online – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Online – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Online – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cash on delivery – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Cash on delivery – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Cash on delivery – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Cash on delivery – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Cash on delivery – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 53: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 55: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 56: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 57: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 58: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 59: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 60: Amazon.com Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 61: Amazon.com Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 62: Amazon.com Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 63: Amazon.com Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Amazon.com Inc. – Segment focus

11.4 Avenue Ecommerce Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Avenue Ecommerce Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 66: Avenue Ecommerce Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 67: Avenue Ecommerce Ltd. – Key offerings

11.5 Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 69: Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 70: Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd. – Key offerings

11.6 Dookan Technologies s.r.o

Exhibit 71: Dookan Technologies s.r.o – Overview



Exhibit 72: Dookan Technologies s.r.o – Product / Service



Exhibit 73: Dookan Technologies s.r.o – Key offerings

11.7 Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 75: Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 76: Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd. – Key offerings

11.8 Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 78: Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 79: Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. – Key offerings

11.9 Fresh to Home

Exhibit 80: Fresh to Home – Overview



Exhibit 81: Fresh to Home – Product / Service



Exhibit 82: Fresh to Home – Key offerings

11.10 GFOI retail Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 83: GFOI retail Pvt. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 84: GFOI retail Pvt. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 85: GFOI retail Pvt. Ltd. – Key offerings

11.11 Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 86: Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 87: Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 88: Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd. – Key offerings

11.12 One97 Communications Ltd.

Exhibit 89: One97 Communications Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 90: One97 Communications Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 91: One97 Communications Ltd. – Key offerings

11.13 Reliance Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Reliance Industries Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 93: Reliance Industries Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 94: Reliance Industries Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 95: Reliance Industries Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Reliance Industries Ltd. – Segment focus

11.14 RP Sanjiv Goenka Group

Sanjiv Goenka Group Exhibit 97: RP Sanjiv Goenka Group – Overview



Exhibit 98: RP Sanjiv Goenka Group – Product / Service



Exhibit 99: RP Sanjiv Goenka Group – Key news



Exhibit 100: RP Sanjiv Goenka Group – Key offerings

11.15 SPAR Group Inc.

Exhibit 101: SPAR Group Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 102: SPAR Group Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 103: SPAR Group Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 104: SPAR Group Inc. – Segment focus

11.16 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 106: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 107: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. – Segment focus

11.17 Zepto

Exhibit 109: Zepto – Overview



Exhibit 110: Zepto – Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Zepto – Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 112: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 113: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 114: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 115: Research methodology



Exhibit 116: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 117: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 118: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-grocery-market-in-india-size-to-grow-by-usd-7-417-46-million-from-2022-to-2027-growth-driven-by-rapid-growth-in-m-commerce–technavio-301836075.html

SOURCE Technavio

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

