Online ‘train the trainer’ programme for archery coaches

The Archery Association of India (AAI) expects a good response to its first ever online ‘Train the Trainer’ programme, which will be conducted in association with the Sports Authority of India from Thursday.

Fifteen experts will speak on 17 different topics related to the sport in this holistic training programme. The inaugural session will be conducted by Arjuna and Dronacharya award winning archer Sanjeeva Singh at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

“Coaches, trainers and archers from all parts of the country will participate in this unique programme. It is free of cost and anybody can join it. Experts from other fields such as physiology, nutrition, physiotherapy and mental and physical training will be part of the programme,” said Sanjeeva Singh.

Pascal Colmaire, the development and education director of World Archery, will be among the prominent speakers.

The programme can be accessed through ‘Zoom’ app at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/288782815 from April 16 to May 2.

Besides, coaches can be benefitted from lectures on a wide variety of topics related to sports science by logging in to the Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83599988550 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. from April 16 to May 12.