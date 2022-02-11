Online Tutoring Services Market in India to Record 15.24% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| Increasing Expenditure on Tutoring to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Technavio has been monitoring the online tutoring services market in India and it is set to grow by USD 14.76 billion from 2020 to 2025. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 15.96%. The online tutoring services market report of India also offers information on several market vendors, including Aakash Educational Services Ltd., Chegg Inc., Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Individual Learning Pvt. Ltd., Khan Academy Inc., TeacherOn.com, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., ThinkVidya Learning Pvt. Ltd., Tute Education Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Online Tutoring Services Market in India: Increasing expenditure on tutoring to boost the growth

The increasing expenditure on tutoring is one of the factors contributing to the online tutoring services market growth in India. The rise in awareness of students as well as parents about education has led to an increase in the expenditure on online tutoring. The increasing competition and rising demand for the preparation of entrance exams for higher education have led to an increase in the expenditure associated with education. Students are spending at a higher rate to attain good marks in the competitive examinations. The government has also increased its expenditure on online-based education and tutoring, which directly impacts the adoption rate, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. The government has launched a page named E-Contents in its official MHRD portal, wherein various e-learning and online tutoring services and associated plans and initiatives are mentioned.

Online Tutoring Services Market in India: Segmentation

The market research report segments the online tutoring services market in India by End-user (Higher education and K-12) & Courses (STEM courses, language courses, and other courses).

Segmentation by End Users –The higher education segment is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the rising awareness among the students about entrance test preparation. Students preparing for exams such as the Indian Institute of Technology– Joint Entrance Exam (IIT-JEE) and common admission test (CAT) are enrolling in online tutoring services in India. The easy accessibility of these services is one of the major factors driving the students toward these services. In addition, these services design curricula, which are in accordance with the updated courses and test papers, thereby leading to an increase in demand for online tutoring services. Also, the enablement of infrastructures such as strong and reliable Internet connections and smart devices will encourage students to opt for online education. The Government of India is implementing such development policies under Digital India that have increased the penetration of the Internet in India. The easy accessibility of the Internet has led to the increased use of online tutoring services in remote areas.

Segmentation by Courses –The online tutoring services market in India by STEM courses is expected to grow during the forecast period, as STEM-based occupations are one of the highest-paid and most reputed occupations globally. The STEM subjects are of high importance at every stage of education, such as primary, secondary, and higher education. Moreover, the educational institutions emphasize mainly the STEM subjects while designing the examination pattern for the students. The increasing demand for quality education and intense competition among the students have impacted the need for enrolling in tutoring services. India is one of the most populous countries in the world, comprising a maximum number of the youth population. The younger population aspire for specialized skills to increase their job opportunities, leading to increased demand for STEM online tutoring classes in India.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online tutoring services market size in India and actionable market insights on each segment.

Online Tutoring Services Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.96% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.24 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aakash Educational Services Ltd., Chegg Inc., Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd., Khan Academy Inc., TeacherOn.com, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., ThinkVidya Learning Pvt. Ltd., Tute Education Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

