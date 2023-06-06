Online Video Platform Market size to grow by USD 1,198.96 million from 2022 to 2027; The increase in streaming services to be a major driver – Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The online video platform market size is set to grow by USD 1,198.96 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 15.26%, according to Technavio’s latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio’s reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as an increase in streaming services, growth in mobile video consumption, and an increase in user-generated content will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The online video platform market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Online Video Platform Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The online video platform market is segmented by:

End-user

Individuals



Brand And Enterprises



Content Creators

Type

UGC



DIY



SaaS

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the individuals segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Various users consider social media to be a crucial platform as they can share content without having to be members of organizations. Also, they can use online video platforms to express their opinions on various products and advertisements. Furthermore, established branded content is in danger from user-generated content, as around 80% to 85% of people worldwide give user-generated videos more credibility than information from other sources. Additionally, online video platforms also make a lot of money from individual Internet videos. Therefore, such factors drive the growth of the market segment during the forecast period.

Receive our market sample report now to gain access to a detailed analysis of the online video platform market!

Online Video Platform Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the online video platform market include Adobe Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Brightcove Inc., Comcast Corp., Dacast Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kaltura Inc., MediaMelon Inc., MediaPlatform Inc., Panopto Inc., Piksel srl, Samba Mobile Multimidia SA, Telstra Ltd., Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd., Vimeo.com Inc., Viostream, Wistia Inc., and Youku Tudou Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio’s report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Adobe Inc. – The company offers an online video platform through its subsidiary Frame.io Inc.

The company offers an online video platform through its subsidiary Frame.io Inc. Alphabet Inc. – The company offers an online video platform namely YouTube TV.

The company offers an online video platform namely YouTube TV. Bharti Airtel Ltd. – The company offers an online video platform namely Airtel Xstream.

What’s New? –

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial – Buy the report!

Online Video Platform Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increase in streaming services notably drives the online video platform market growth. As a result of the growth of streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, customers now have more options for watching TV shows, movies, and original content online. Such services have become more popular, revolutionizing how people watch videos and upending established TV and movie distribution systems.

Furthermore, technological advancements have made it simpler and more affordable for businesses to deliver high-quality video content online, making it possible for new players to enter the market and face off against established businesses. Hence, such factors drive growth for the market in focus during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Live streaming of videos is an emerging trend influencing the online video platform market growth. Brand owners started using live video streaming as the standard norm, whereas, for B2C and B2B communication, inventive live streaming of video initiatives and campaigns has become a viable option.

Various social media sites, including Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, and Twitter, have invested heavily in improving live-streaming services. Furthermore, the speed at which videos stream over the Internet will increase with live streaming. For instance, by 2021, video streaming will account for more than 80% of all Internet traffic.

Major Challenges

The free open-source video platform is a major challenge for the market growth of online video platforms. There is a rising popularity for video content since more people around the world gain access to the Internet. These videos are becoming an essential part of how brands are enhancing their online presence. Blip.tv, Metacafe, and YouTube are all examples of free video hosting websites.

These platforms offer millions of videos on just about any subject and offer venues for commercial content. Furthermore, since free video hosting services are becoming extremely popular, paid platforms are up against fierce competition. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Online Video Platform Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist online video platform market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online video platform market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online video platform market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online video platform market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The digital video recorder market size is expected to increase to USD 6.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers digital video recorder market segmentation by deployment (in-home DVR and cloud DVR) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing penetration of mobile computing devices is notably driving the digital video recorder (DVR) market growth.

The stock video market size is expected to increase to USD 275.41 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (editorial and commercial), license model (RM and RF), /image source (macro stock and microstock), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The benefits of using stock videos for visual content creation are notable driving market growth.

Online Video Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,198.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 14.43 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Brightcove Inc., Comcast Corp., Dacast Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kaltura Inc., MediaMelon Inc., MediaPlatform Inc., Panopto Inc., Piksel srl, Samba Mobile Multimidia SA, Telstra Ltd., Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd., Vimeo.com Inc., Viostream, Wistia Inc., and Youku Tudou Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global online video platform market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global online video platform market 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Individuals – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Individuals – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Individuals – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Individuals – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Individuals – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Brand and enterprises – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Brand and enterprises – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Brand and enterprises – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Brand and enterprises – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Brand and enterprises – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Content creators – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Content creators – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Content creators – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Content creators – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Content creators – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 UGC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on UGC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on UGC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on UGC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on UGC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 DIY – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on DIY – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on DIY – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on DIY – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on DIY – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 SaaS – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on SaaS – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on SaaS – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on SaaS – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on SaaS – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on India – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on India – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 119: Adobe Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 120: Adobe Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 121: Adobe Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Adobe Inc. – Segment focus

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 123: Alphabet Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 124: Alphabet Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 125: Alphabet Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 126: Alphabet Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Alphabet Inc. – Segment focus

12.5 Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Bharti Airtel Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 129: Bharti Airtel Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 130: Bharti Airtel Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 131: Bharti Airtel Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Bharti Airtel Ltd. – Segment focus

12.6 Brightcove Inc.

Exhibit 133: Brightcove Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 134: Brightcove Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Brightcove Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 136: Brightcove Inc. – Key offerings

12.7 Dacast Inc.

Exhibit 137: Dacast Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 138: Dacast Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Dacast Inc. – Key offerings

12.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 140: International Business Machines Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 141: International Business Machines Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 142: International Business Machines Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 143: International Business Machines Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 144: International Business Machines Corp. – Segment focus

12.9 Kaltura Inc.

Exhibit 145: Kaltura Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 146: Kaltura Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 147: Kaltura Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Kaltura Inc. – Segment focus

12.10 MediaPlatform Inc.

Exhibit 149: MediaPlatform Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 150: MediaPlatform Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 151: MediaPlatform Inc. – Key offerings

12.11 Panopto Inc.

Exhibit 152: Panopto Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 153: Panopto Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Panopto Inc. – Key offerings

12.12 Piksel srl

Exhibit 155: Piksel srl – Overview



Exhibit 156: Piksel srl – Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Piksel srl – Key offerings

12.13 Samba Mobile Multimidia SA

Exhibit 158: Samba Mobile Multimidia SA – Overview



Exhibit 159: Samba Mobile Multimidia SA – Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Samba Mobile Multimidia SA – Key offerings

12.14 Telstra Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Telstra Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 162: Telstra Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 163: Telstra Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Telstra Ltd. – Segment focus

12.15 Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 165: Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 166: Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. – Key offerings

12.16 Viostream

Exhibit 168: Viostream – Overview



Exhibit 169: Viostream – Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Viostream – Key offerings

12.17 Wistia Inc.

Exhibit 171: Wistia Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 172: Wistia Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Wistia Inc. – Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-video-platform-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-198-96-million-from-2022-to-2027-the-increase-in-streaming-services-to-be-a-major-driver—technavio-301842186.html

SOURCE Technavio

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

