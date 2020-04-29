Online wine retailer launches $5 million support fund for local winemakers

Nakedwines.com, a global leader in the direct-to-consumer wine business, is launching a $5 million support fund for independent winemakers and wine producers across the globe, including in Sonoma County, whose sales have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Napa-based online retailer created the fund to offset the hardship independent producers are enduring with the temporary closure of bars, restaurants and tasting rooms, as well as canceled events.

“One of the many unfortunate fallouts of the current pandemic is that small winemakers reliant on traditional channels are going to suffer,” said Nick Devlin, CEO of nakedwines.com. “We’d like to invite the most talented of them a way out of this.”

Independent winemakers and producers can apply for support at nakedwines.com if they meet a threefold set of criteria: a proven track record of quality, evidence the pandemic has hurt their sales and no importer/agent exclusivity arrangements. The fund will be used to buy up wine stock that was previously destined for restaurants, tasting rooms and retail stores, the company said.

“We’re looking to make the funds available as soon as possible,” Devlin said.

“We’ll need to agree to commercial terms with selected wineries and winemakers, but we would look to do that in a matter of days and weeks, not months.”

Devlin said he expects most of the successful applicants will receive between $50,000 to $250,000.

“We’re always looking for new, high-quality winemakers for long-term relationships, but that’s not a prerequisite for this fund,” Devlin said.

The CEO expects to award $2 million in the United States since the company has 200,000 “angel” consumers in this country from its pool of 500,000 worldwide.

Angel consumers invest $40 monthly to buy wine made by independent winemakers affiliated with nakedwines.com, at a significant discount to what a wine of a similar caliber might cost elsewhere. By selling directly to consumers, nakedwines.com takes out some costs independent wineries would otherwise have to cover themselves, such as marketing and distribution costs.

Currently the company offers 1,000-plus bottlings crafted by more than 200 independent winemakers from 17 countries.

Before establishing the COVID-19 Support Fund, the company reached out to its current winemakers to gauge the impact of the pandemic and offer grants, Devlin said.

Antonio Diez-Martin, who runs a family-owned business in Spain’s Ribera del Duero, received roughly $92,000 in support.

Devlin said Diez-Martin recently sent him this message: “You cannot imagine the difference this makes in the bodega, having lost 90% of our sales in Spain.

“Your flexibility and generosity has enabled us to keep our doors open,’ he said. “We were genuinely worried about the future.”

Daryl Groom, a local winemaker associated with nakedwines.com and chief judge and partner for the Press Democrat North Coast Wine Challenge, said independent winemakers he’s talked with are concerned about accumulating inventory, with restaurant sales down.

“From my conversations at best it is, ‘We are OK for now, but if it goes longer we may not be,’ to ‘We are now definitely long on inventory with our tasting room and restaurant sales gone,’” he said. Some winemakers have said they probably won’t crush any grapes this vintage so as to not add to the surplus, Groom added.

“What (nakedwines.com) is doing is great,” he said. “It simply provides another very viable option to move inventory at a fair price. For winemakers that do it and succeed with it, it may also offer a lifeline for the future.”