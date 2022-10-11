Only 36% Believe They've Achieved the American Dream – ShawnManaher.com Launches to Help Change That

With nearly two-thirds of Americans believing they have yet to achieve the American dream, Shawn Manaher has set out to help change that. The personal finance expert has launched a new website – ShawnManaher.com – packed with money management tips and resources designed to help regular people take control of their finances and achieve their financial goals.

ONEONTA, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — With nearly two-thirds of Americans believing they have yet to achieve the American dream, Shawn Manaher has set out to help change that. The personal finance expert has launched a new website – ShawnManaher.com – packed with money management tips and resources designed to help regular people take control of their finances and achieve their financial goals.

“For too long, people have been told that the only way to achieve financial success is to get a good job, save money, and live below their means,” said Shawn Manaher, founder of the website. “While those things are important, they don’t always lead to achieving the American dream. My goal is to show people there is another way – a way that can lead to true financial freedom.”

Shawn Manaher’s website includes a variety of money management resources, including:

A blog with articles on topics like investing, budgeting, money management, credit, personal finance, and debt reduction

An email list with relevant, timely, and helpful personal finance tips,

A directory of financial resources and reviews on financial tools, credit cards, and other financial products

Shawn Manaher’s website is a great resource for anyone who wants to learn more about personal finance and money management. With so many helpful resources available, it’s easy to see why Shawn Manaher is quickly becoming a leading voice in the world of personal finance, bringing years of expertise to your fingertips.

Whether you’re just starting out on your financial journey or you’re looking for ways to take your finances to the next level, Shawn Manaher’s website is a great resource. Check it out today!

