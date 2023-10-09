ONOTONE Reveals Four Thrilling iPhone Case Collections and Calls for Social Media-Savvy Brand Ambassadors

SEATTLE, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ONOTONE, the forefront of smartphone accessory innovation, is thrilled to introduce its latest iPhone case collections, offering a blend of style, protection, and personal expression. With four distinct collections to choose from and an opportunity to join as a brand ambassador, ONOTONE is redefining iPhone case fashion.

Four Captivating Collections:

Solid Colors: Dive into a world of endless possibilities with over 200 solid colors. From classic to vibrant, the Solid Colors Collection allows iPhone users to find their perfect shade and style.

Bold & Vibrant: Elevate your iPhone game with striking art and bold hues. The Bold & Vibrant Collection ensures your device stands out while providing top-notch protection.

Japanese Indigo: Inspired by Japan’s indigo dyeing tradition, this collection marries artistry and technology, transforming your iPhone into a work of cultural elegance.

Street Art: The Street Art Collection brings urban creativity to your device. Express your edgy side while keeping your iPhone safe and stylish with designs inspired by street culture.

Calling All Social Media Enthusiasts:

ONOTONE is on the hunt for passionate individuals to become brand ambassadors. If you’re active on social media and love sharing your unique style, you could be the perfect fit. As a brand ambassador, you’ll have the chance to represent ONOTONE and its innovative iPhone case collections while enjoying exclusive perks.

“We are excited to present these four remarkable iPhone case collections, each catering to diverse tastes and styles,” said Daminda de Silva, founder at ONOTONE. “Our mission is to provide iPhone users with a platform to express themselves through their choice of case, all while ensuring top-notch quality and protection. We’re equally thrilled to welcome brand ambassadors who share our passion for style and technology.”

ONOTONE’s iPhone case collections are now available for purchase at www.onotone.com .

About ONOTONE:

ONOTONE is a leading brand specializing in premium smartphone accessories. Committed to merging art, technology, and individuality, ONOTONE offers a diverse range of iPhone cases that enable users to express their unique style while safeguarding their devices.

Join the ONOTONE Ambassador Program:

Are you a social media enthusiast with a passion for style and technology? ONOTONE is seeking brand ambassadors to join its exciting journey. For more information and to apply, visit Brand Ambassador Signup .

