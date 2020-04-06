Ontario has only 1 week supply of ‘critical’ protective equipment left, premier says | CBC News

Ontario currently has just one week’s worth of critical personal protective equipment for front-line health-care workers stockpiled, Premier Doug Ford said Monday.

In a statement, Ford said that “delays in global shipments and recent restrictions at the U.S. border” have put a severe strain on the province’s inventory.

Ford added that while some Ontario-based manufacturers have started focusing on essential supplies, they are still “weeks away” from being in the hands of health-care workers.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration ordered key suppliers based in that country to stop exporting protective equipment, drawing backlash from other leaders and from 3M, which produces N95 masks.

Ford said he has been personally been “engaged with top-ranking U.S. officials to make the case for Canada to be exempted from the presidential order.”

Earlier today, Ontario confirmed 309 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 4,347.

The official tally includes 132 deaths, however CBC News has counted 146 deaths provincewide based on data reported by local public health units.

The test backlog dropped to just 329 — though some infectious diseases experts have been critical of Ontario’s testing capacity. The province has the lowest per capita testing rates in Canada.

“We need to do better, we need to rapidly expand our testing. Not just in hospitals, but in out-of-hospitals settings as well,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Toronto.

Ontario public health officials have previously said they hope to be completing more than 5,000 tests per day in the near future. Over the last week, the province has been doing fewer than 4,000 tests per day.

The data reported today provides a snapshot of COVID-19 in Ontario as of 4 p.m. ET Sunday.

Some 1,624 cases are now considered resolved, or about 37 per cent of all cases reported.

Of the total cases in the province:

589 people have been hospitalized (that’s 66 more than the previous update)

216 are in intensive care units (16 more than last update)

160 are on ventilators (6 more than last update)

Public health units in the Greater Toronto Area account for more than 50 per cent of Ontario’s COVID-19 cases.

Watch: An infectious disease specialist says Ontario needs to rapidly scale up its testing capacity

Dr. Isaac Bogoch wades into the ongoing debate over the use of protective masks, and explains why Ontario has to do much better on coronavirus testing. 8:47

Meanwhile, online learning is set to start at schools across the province today to ensure students get some form of education during the COVID-19 crisis.

School boards have been preparing for weeks to ensure that parents have devices and internet connections so students can take part.

Some schools in the province began assigning work last week.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is asking parents to particularly help younger students through the transition. Lecce will be joined by Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott at a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

More long-term care deaths

Public health officials east of Toronto say six COVID-19 patients at a long-term care home in Oshawa have died.

The Durham Region Health Department says 21 others at Hillsdale Terraces are confirmed to have the novel coronavirus.

Durham has seen 15 deaths in COVID-19 patients thus far, and seven have been in long-term care facilities.

Numerous long-term care facilities have been hard hit by the virus, most notably Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon. As many as 23 residents of the 65-bed facility have died of COVID-19, while at least 24 staff members have also tested positive for the virus.

1 of Canada’s highest-profile court cases delayed

A long-awaited murder trial was supposed to begin today but has now been delayed indefinitely.

Alek Minassian, the man accused in the Yonge Street van attack that was carried out nearly two years ago, faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The trial was scheduled to begin in front of a judge alone. However, COVID-19 has closed Ontario’s courts, forcing Minassian’s trial and many others to be rescheduled.

Minassian’s lawyer told CBC News that he can’t predict when the trial will get underway, and he understands the uncertainty is hard for victims.

“I’m sure that there are a lot of victims and families who would like to get this matter dealt with as quickly as possible,” said Boris Bytensky.

“The impacts on the victims are not lost on me, I don’t think they are lost on anybody so for their sake I hope we can get this back as quickly as possible.”

The judge has said the case will turn on Minassian’s state of mind at the time of the attack, as it’s already certain he was behind the wheel.

Troops through Toronto

Toronto area residents can expect to see a large number of military personnel and vehicles on the roads starting today.

The Department of National Defence says members of the Joint Task Force Central will be heading from units across Ontario to CFB Borden — about 100 kilometres north of the city.

The department says the aim is to form a task force at Borden so the troops will be ready to respond to any government requests to help deal with COVID-19 or potential spring flooding.