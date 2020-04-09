Ontario hospital worker dies of COVID-19 | CBC News

A health-care worker at Brampton Civic Hospital has died from complications linked to COVID-19, marking the first time an Ontario hospital has confirmed the death of one of its workers amid the pandemic.

William Osler Health System made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

“The health-care worker, a long-time environmental services associate with Osler’s Brampton Civic Hospital, was being cared for in Brampton Civic Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit,” the organization said in a statement.

“Our entire organization is devastated by this news, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time.”

In a news release, Peel region health officials said the Brampton man, who was in his 50s, “likely acquired the virus in the community and not at work.”

Dr. Lawrence Loh, interim medical officer of health for the Region of Peel, extended his “deepest condolences” to the man’s family and co-workers in a statement.

“He played an important role in keeping the health-care system working and we mourn his loss,” Loh said.

