Opal Strategic: A New Powerhouse in Conservative Political Strategy

CONCORD, N.H., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Opal Strategic, a new political marketing agency based in Concord, New Hampshire, is dedicated to transforming the political landscape by helping conservative candidates secure election victories. The company is committed to translating the power of voice into action, and action into victory.

Opal Strategic offers a comprehensive suite of services, including web development, event planning, fundraising, and social media marketing. The team’s expertise extends beyond traditional methods, incorporating innovative strategies such as TikTok Ads to reach a broader voter base.

“We believe in the power of voice,” said Mike Visconti, founder of Opal Strategic, in a recent interview with local media outlet, The Concord Sentinel . “Our mission is to ensure that the voices of our clients are heard loud and clear. Whether we’re knocking on doors locally or capturing clicks on social media, we employ the best practices to deliver your campaign message effectively.”

Opal Strategic’s team of passionate political strategists leverages their skills to ensure the success of their clients’ campaigns. The company’s proven track record in supporting political campaigns and organizations to achieve success is a testament to their dedication and expertise.

“We win elections,” Visconti added. “Our team is experienced with a broad variety of strategies we bring to our clients. It would be easier to name the services we can’t provide!”

