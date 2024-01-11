OpenAI launches GPT Store for custom AI assistants

OpenAI has launched its new GPT Store providing users with access to custom AI assistants.

Since the announcement of custom ‘GPTs’ two months ago, OpenAI says users have already created over three million custom assistants. Builders can now share their creations in the dedicated store.

The store features assistants focused on a wide range of topics including art, research, programming, education, lifestyle, and more. OpenAI is highlighting assistants it deems most useful, including:

Personal trail recommendations from AllTrails

Searching academic papers with Consensus

Expanding coding skills via Khan Academy’s Code Tutor

Designing presentations with Canva, book recommendations from Books

Maths help from CK-12 Flexi

OpenAI says making an assistant is simple and requires no coding knowledge. To share one, builders currently need to make it accessible to ‘Anyone with the link’ and verify their profile.

OpenAI introduced new usage policies and brand guidelines to ensure compliance. A review system combines human and automated checking before assistants are listed. Users can also flag concerning content.

From Q1 2024, OpenAI will pay qualifying US-based builders for user engagement with their assistants. More details on exact payment criteria will be shared closer to launch.

For enterprise users, OpenAI announced ChatGPT Team plans for teams of all sizes. These provide access to a private store section containing company-specific assistants published securely to their workspace.

ChatGPT Enterprise customers will soon get admin controls for internal sharing and selecting which external assistants can be used by employees. As with all ChatGPT Team and Enterprise content, conversations are not used to improve OpenAI’s models.

Few apps have ever achieved the adoption rate of ChatGPT. OpenAI will be hoping its new stores and revenue opportunities will build upon this momentum by incentivising builders to create assistants that provide value to consumers and enterprises alike.

(Image Credit: OpenAI)

