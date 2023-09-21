OpenAI reveals DALL-E 3 text-to-image model

OpenAI has announced DALL-E 3, the third iteration of its acclaimed text-to-image model.

DALL-E 3 promises significant enhancements over its predecessors and introduces seamless integration with ChatGPT.

One of the standout features of DALL-E 3 is its ability to better understand and interpret user intentions when confronted with detailed and lengthy prompts:

Even if a user struggles to articulate their vision precisely, ChatGPT can step in to assist in crafting comprehensive prompts.

DALL-E 3 has been engineered to excel in creating elements that its predecessors and other AI generators have historically struggled with, such as rendering intricate depictions of hands and incorporating text into images:

OpenAI has also implemented robust security measures, ensuring the AI system refrains from generating explicit or offensive content by identifying and ignoring certain keywords in prompts.

Beyond technical advancements, OpenAI has taken steps to mitigate potential legal issues.

While the current DALL-E version can mimic the styles of living artists, the forthcoming DALL-E 3 has been designed to decline requests to replicate their copyrighted works. Artists will also have the option to submit their original creations through a dedicated form on the OpenAI website, allowing them to request removal if necessary.

OpenAI’s rollout plan for DALL-E 3 involves an initial release to ChatGPT ‘Plus’ and ‘Enterprise’ customers next month. The enhanced image generator will then become available to OpenAI’s research labs and API customers in the upcoming fall season.

As OpenAI continues to push the boundaries of AI technology, DALL-E 3 represents a major step forward in text-to-image generation.

(Image Credit: OpenAI)

