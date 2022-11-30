OpenAI upgrades GPT-3 with impressive new skills

OpenAI’s latest upgrade for GPT-3 has given the generalised language model some impressive new creative skills.

This week, OpenAI released a new text model (text-davinci-003) for GPT-3. Researchers have been playing around with the model to see what it can now do.

One user on Hacker News asked GPT-3 to write “a short rhyming poem explaining Einstein’s theory of general relativity in easy but accurate terms.”

This was the result:

“If you want to understand Einstein’s thought It’s not that hard if you give it a shot General Relativity is the name of the game Where space and time cannot remain the same Mass affects the curvature of space Which affects the flow of time’s race An object’s motion will be affected By the distortion that is detected The closer you are to a large mass The slower time will seem to pass The farther away you may be Time will speed up for you to see”

Another user asked GPT-3 to rewrite the poem in the style of 19th-century English poet John Keats:

“Oh, what a wondrous force of might That Einstein’s mind did conjure up To show us how the fabric of space Is so profoundly warp and sup Mass doth affect the shape of time And cause our clocks to slow or speed For time and space are linked together As our great minds have here decreed”

Beyond poetry, GPT-3 was also found to be able to invent new game rules:

We prompted GPT-3 to “Write a song about war and peace” and it created a song complete with verses, bridge, and chorus:

There are some rumours that OpenAI is preparing to announce GPT-4. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a Q&A last year that GPT-4 is coming and that, despite some expectations, it won’t have 100T parameters.

Until GPT-4 is officially announced, we’ll just have to enjoy the impressive upgrades to GPT-3.

(Photo by Laura Chouette on Unsplash)

Want to learn more about AI and big data from industry leaders? Check out AI & Big Data Expo taking place in Amsterdam, California, and London.

Explore other upcoming enterprise technology events and webinars powered by TechForge here.