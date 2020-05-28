OpenTable data shows bookings are slowly bouncing back

Restaurants forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic are slowly welcoming back diners across the United States with data showing that reservations are now down 50 percent in some states compared to 100 percent last month.

Data from OpenTable‘s booking software shows that the average reservations and walk-ins at restaurant across the US is still down 86 percent but has gradually been increasing.

It compares to the entire month of April where reservations were down 100 percent across the country given the majority of states had forced restaurants to close to stop the spread of coronavirus.

While all 50 states have at least partially reopened, not all have allowed restaurants to reopen.

In the states where restaurants are allowed to offer dine-in service, the data shows a decline in bookings is now starting to slow.

The latest data from Monday shows that Alabama’s reservations are increasing the most. Reservations are now down just over 50 percent in the state compared to May 7 when they were still down 100 percent.

Alabama allowed restaurants and bars to reopen on May 11 with 50 percent capacity.

In Indiana, reservations are now down 54 percent compared to May 9 when they were down 100 percent. Restaurants in Indiana were allowed to reopen at 50 percent reduced capacity from May 11.

Bookings in Indiana dropped off considerably in mid-March when the state’s stay-at-home order was introduced.

Rhode Island’s reservations, which are currently down 58 percent, have jumped considerably in less than two weeks. That data shows that reservations were down 100 percent on May 15.

In South Carolina, reservations are now down 56 percent compared to May 3 when they were down 100 percent.

Restaurants in South Carolina were allowed to reopen from May 4 with outdoor seating only and strict social distancing. Indoor dining was permitted from May 8 with a suggested 50 percent reduced capacity. No formal restrictions were in place after May 11.

Tennessee’s reservations are now down 68 percent compared to April 29 when they were still down 100 percent. The state’s restaurants were allowed to reopen with a limited 50 percent capacity from April 27.

Reservations started to drop off in mid-March after President Trump’s national address and travel ban advisory. The state’s stay-at-home order wasn’t initiated until April 1

While reservations in Oklahoma are still down 69 percent, they have been slowly increasing since April 30 when they were still down 100 percent.

Restaurants in Oklahoma were allowed to start offering dine-in services from May 1 if they adhered to strict social distancing and sanitation protocols.

In Texas, reservations are down 60 percent compared to April 29 when they were still down 100 percent.

Restaurants in Texas were allowed to reopen at a 25 percent reduced capacity from May 1. Bookings slowly started dropping off in early March prior to the state’s stay-at-home order being put in place on April 1.

Arizona’s reservations are now down 61 percent compared to May 10 when they were still down 100 percent.

The state allowed restaurants and coffee shops to reopen for dine-in services on May 11 if they limit occupancy and ensure social distancing for customers.

Reservations are still down 62 percent in Connecticut and 64 percent in Kentucky but have slowly been increasing since May 12 when bookings were down 100 percent in both states.

The data from OpenTable, which has about 60,000 restaurants on its platform, tracks walk-ins and online and phone reservations throughout the pandemic.

Takeout figures are not included in the data.

It used a sample size of about 20,000 restaurants in various states that typically account for the majority of its online reservations.

Restaurants in most states started seeing a huge decline in the number of reservations in mid-March when COVID-19 infections started spiking across the country.

The state-wide lockdown put in place across much of the country by late March saw reservations decline by 100 percent as restaurants were forced to close or switch to takeout only.

The data shows a slight increase in reservations again at the end of April when several states started lifting their restrictions in a bid to kickstart their economies again.

Restaurants lost about $80 billion in revenue in March and April, according to estimates from the National Restaurant Association.