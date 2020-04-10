Operation begins to get thousands of quarantined passengers home

A large-scale multi-agency operation is underway this morning as the repatriation of thousands of returned travellers in mandatory quarantine at hotels across Sydney begins.

The NSW Minister for Health Brad Hazzard issued the Public Health (COVID-19 Air Transportation Quarantine) Order 2020 under section 7 of the Public Health Act 2010, which directs that on and from Sunday March 29, a person arriving by aircraft into NSW from a country other than Australia must go directly to a quarantine facility.

The first 1300 passengers to arrive at Sydney International Airport under this order completed their mandatory 14-day quarantine today.

The NSW Police Force-led operation – assisted by NSW Health, the Office of the Sheriff of NSW, Australian Defence Force, and hotel staff – will assist the passengers as they depart their hotels and return home.

All travellers undergo a final health check before departing, which includes observation and assessment for respiratory symptoms and a temperature check.

As with all people in NSW, they will be still be required to adhere to the Public Health (COVID-19 Restrictions on Gathering and Movement) Amendment Order 2020.

Police have been discussing onward travel plans with those in quarantine to ensure departures from hotels are as simple as possible.

Large numbers of the travellers, who are from across NSW, are already departing hotels with assistance of family/friends, taxi/ride-share, or public transport.

Due to the current flight schedules, only some of the interstate travellers are confirmed on flights today to their home states. They will be transported by coach to the airport throughout the day.

The remaining travellers are being assisted with alternate arrangements, as required.

The operation will run each day as returned travellers continue to complete their mandatory quarantines and depart hotels across Sydney CBD.