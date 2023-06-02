OPG helping Poland achieve clean energy goals

Ontario’s nuclear expertise also sought after by other European nations

CLARINGTON, ON, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ – Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and its subsidiary will work with Poland’s ORLEN Synthos Green Energy (OSGE) as they deploy and operate small modular reactors (SMRs) in Europe.

The two companies signed a letter of intent (LOI) at OPG’s Darlington New Nuclear Project on Friday, June 2, in conjunction with a site visit by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The letter serves as a next step in the companies’ existing relationship and builds on previously executed agreements between OPG and OSGE. This LOI is aimed at future agreements under which OPG and its subsidiary could provide SMR operator services to OSGE as they deploy SMRs in Poland and elsewhere in Europe. The partnership would include a number of SMR-related activities including:

Development and deployment

Operations and maintenance

Operator training

Commissioning, and

Regulatory support.

OPG and its Polish partner recently joined the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and GE Hitachi (GEH) Nuclear Energy in a technical collaboration agreement to advance global deployment of GEH’s BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor. Under that agreement, the four companies are investing in developing the BWRX-300 standard design and detailed design of key components.

In October 2022, Ontario Minister of Energy Todd Smith conducted a successful trade mission to Poland to strengthen existing relationships and support our allies in Europe looking to build their energy independence. While in Poland, Minister Smith joined Polish Undersecretary of State Adam Guibourgé-Czetwertyński to witness the signing of a Master Services Agreement between Laurentis Energy Partners and Synthos Green Energy to leverage Ontario expertise to support the development and deployment of SMRs in Poland.

Quick Facts

Site preparation for the first BWRX-300 is now underway at the Darlington New Nuclear Project Site, with construction to be completed in 2028.

OSGE plans to deploy a fleet of the BWRX-300 in Poland , with the first unit ready before the end of this decade. In April, OSGE named seven shortlisted locations for further geological surveys to site SMRs. OSGE has applied to the Polish Government for a Decision in Principle on six of the sites. It is now working through the regulatory process.

, with the first unit ready before the end of this decade. In April, OSGE named seven shortlisted locations for further geological surveys to site SMRs. OSGE has applied to the Polish Government for a Decision in Principle on six of the sites. It is now working through the regulatory process. OPG subsidiary, Laurentis Energy Partners, is currently providing services to OSGE through a Master Services Agreement supporting early project planning for a fleet of SMRs in Poland .

. As well as working with OSGE and TVA, OPG also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Czech Republic -based ČEZ to advance deployment of SMRs there.

with -based ČEZ to advance deployment of SMRs there. Two US government lending institutions pledged up to $4 billion to OSGE to deploy about 20 BWXR-300 SMRs in Poland .

up to to OSGE to deploy about 20 BWXR-300 SMRs in . Polish and Canadian regulators, Panstwowa Agencja Atomistyki (PAA) and Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC), signed a cooperation agreement in January 2023 .

. The BWRX-300 is approximately the size of standard football field and will produce enough electricity to power about 300,000 homes.

Quotes

“The world is watching Ontario as we deploy the world’s first grid-scale small modular reactor to support our growing economy,” said Todd Smith, Ontario’s Minister of Energy. “Ontario is ready to support our allies, leveraging the expertise of our world-class nuclear operators and exporting products and services from our highly skilled nuclear supply chain, to support their deployment of SMRs as a clean and reliable source of electricity.”

“OPG has the knowledge and experience managing large energy projects to assist Poland as it begins producing electricity using nuclear power,” said Ken Hartwick, OPG President and CEO. “Along with Ontario’s strong nuclear supply chain, we are well-positioned to help others increase their energy security and meet climate change goals.”

“OPG is our key strategic partner. We recognize the company’s experience in the nuclear industry as well as its determination and progress in deploying the first BWRX-300. We benefit from the experience of the Darlington New Nuclear Project, and we are pleased that we can use the organization’s knowledge and support to deploy BWRX-300 reactors in Poland more efficiently,” said Rafał Kasprów, CEO of OSGE.

“Working together to develop an operating organization for the SMR fleet in Poland is the next step, with the possibility to expand into the UK as well as other parts of the European Union. We are looking forward to doing so with such a reputable partner.”

About OPG

As one of North America’s largest, most diverse electricity generators, OPG invests in local economies and employs thousands of people across Ontario and the US. OPG and its family of companies are leading the development of new clean technologies, refurbishment of existing assets, and electrification initiatives to power the growing demand of a clean economy for decades to come. Learn more about how the company is advancing these initiatives while prioritizing people, partnerships, and strong communities by reading OPG’s Climate Change Plan , Reconciliation Action Plan , and Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (ED&I) strategy.

About OSGE

ORLEN Synthos Green Energy is a joint venture company established by PKN ORLEN S.A. and Synthos Green Energy S.A. The company plays a leading role in the deployment of SMRs in Poland, contributing to the effective decarbonization of electricity generation, district heating and industry. OSGE’s mission is to deploy a fleet of BWRX-300s that will become an important part of Poland’s energy mix, providing citizens and the industry with stable, zero-emission electricity.

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.

