Opinion | Trump Anoints a New Class of Media Stars

Fox News Channel’s Kristin Fisher was only the latest to suffer the pain and pleasure of Trump’s broadsides. On Monday night, she cited the inspector general report about shortages of coronavirus testing supplies and waits for test results, and asked when hospitals could expect to get “quick turnaround” of tests. Taking immediate umbrage, Trump deflected and recoiled, snorting that the federal government wasn’t responsible for testing, that states and hospitals could do their own testing.

Escalating, Trump drilled into Fisher personally. “You should say congratulations, great job, instead of being so horrid in the way you ask a question,” the president said, looking as chuffed as if he’d just scarfed down a well-done, 16-ounce, bone-in strip steak with a side of ketchup.

The non-Fox media, which often holds its nose when discussing the network’s work, gave Fisher solid marks for holding her own against the Trump tantrum. (See the stories in the Reliable Sources newsletter, the Daily Beast, the Wrap, Vox, and elsewhere.)

Fisher joins other regular members of the cast of Trump’s reality show who have unjustly been tied to his whipping post and given a public, verbal beating by him for asking newsworthy questions about the pandemic. NBC News’ Peter Alexander, who asked an anodyne question about whether drug treatments for the virus might offer false hope, got called “a terrible reporter” by Trump, accused of “sensationalism,” and told he “ought to be ashamed.” To ABC News’ Jon Karl, Trump snarled, “Don’t be a cutie pie” when Karl asked a question about ventilator supply. Monday, he added an addendum, calling Karl “a third-rate reporter.”

McClatchy’s Francesca Chambers earned a special chiding from Trump when she said the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program had gotten off to a “confusing start.” Trump said, “Why don’t you say it’s gotten out to a tremendous start, but there are some little glitches, which by the way, have been worked out? It would be so much nicer if you do that. But you’re just incapable of asking a question in a positive way.” And for the affrontery of continuing to question Trump over his interruptions, PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor recently received a browbeating from the president. “Let me tell you something. Be nice. Don’t be threatening. Be nice,” Trump said. Black, whites, Asians, women, men, veterans and rookies, Trump is an equal opportunity offender, happy to treat reporters like they’re scullery maids at one of his country clubs.

One good thing about being on the receiving end of the Trump treatment is that it can make or advance a journalists’ career. Would CNN’s Jim Acosta (Trump’s original whipping boy) have gotten a book deal if Trump hadn’t lit him up so many times? I have my doubts. Would Megyn Kelly (his hate object in the 2016 campaign) have reaped $69 million in a jump to a new network without having first exchanged fire with the caustic president? Impossible. Trump lifted Acosta and Kelly with his truculence and he’s doing the same thing for Fisher, Alexander, Karl, Chambers, Alcindor, or whoever else he ends up feeding to the woodchipper. By roasting Karl at the coronavirus pressers, Trump has given added legs to Karl’s new book Front Row at the Trump Show. If Alcindor doesn’t have a book in the works, she will, and a fatter (and well-deserved) contract with a commercial broadcaster. If Alexander and Chambers aren’t counted among America’s most beloved reporters by the time 45’s presidency concludes, I’ll eat a briefing transcript.

What Trump refuses to understand is that punishing reporters for asking direct questions doesn’t deter them, it only encourages them to put sharper points on their questions. It also inspires other reporters to continue to do the same at the briefings. Since moving into the White House, Trump has insisted that his beratements of the press were designed to instill “respect“ for the presidency but what he really wants—and he has said it himself—is obedience and “nice,” “congratulatory” questions from reporters. Maybe he could get away with that sort of scripting while taping episodes of his show, The Apprentice, where the cast worked for him. Trump needs to accept that a press briefing is not a reality series. It’s reality.

This column has not attempted a complete run-down of every time the president has castigated a reporter. But for more about this treatment, see the links attached to these names: Abby Phillip, April Ryan, Kaitlan Collins, Weijia Jiang and Cecilia Vega.