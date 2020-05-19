Opinion | Trump’s Daily Dose of Distraction

Trump: I happen to be taking it.

Reporter: Hydroxychloroquine?

Trump: I’m taking it, hydroxychloroquine.

Reporter: Right now?

Trump: Right now, yeah.

Not only was the revelation unprompted, it was premeditated, as Trump confessed later in the discussion. “I was just waiting to see your eyes light up when I said this, when I announced this,” he said, with all the self-gratification of a singer who had hit an unexpected high note.

Some people may think Trump is a little crazy for taking an unproven drug that can cause heart problems. Some may think that he’s a little irresponsible for encouraging, by his actions and words, others to expose themselves to a medical risk that offers little chance of a payoff. But Trump doesn’t think like that. Every moment we spend worrying about the damage Trump might be doing to himself or the damage our gullible friends, family, and neighbors might be doing to themselves by following his lead is a moment we won’t be spending on the IG firing or Trump’s wretched management of the pandemic.

As former Trump adviser Steve Bannon once told Michael Lewis, “The real opposition is the media. And the way to deal with them is to flood the zone with shit.” By filling the airwaves and the press with discussions of hydroxychloroquine, Trump has filled the commode to the point of overflowing. I’d like to think that calling attention to Trump’s decoy move might reduce its effectiveness. But I’d be wrong. In Trump’s book, any mention—neutral, praiseful or critical—is a win because it takes our eye off of what really matters. When it comes to obvious Trump provocations like self-dosing of hydroxychloroquine, the only way to blunt such media manipulation is to ignore him as much as possible. Do your part. Flush Trump’s crap from public mention.

