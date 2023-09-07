Opis Renewables and GRS Wind Services Join Forces to Provide Superior Wind Energy Training

Combined, the two firms will offer a one-stop shop for best-in-class, Wind Technical Education

CHICAGO, and RENSSELAER, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recognizing the tremendous demand for skilled wind turbine technicians, magnified by the incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Opis Renewables, a leading clean energy O&M training company, has partnered with GRS Wind Services LLC, a noted provider of wind turbine technical training services. Together, these companies will offer the broadest and deepest technical education available and set the standard for wind-power technicians.

American society is moving rapidly toward electrification and moving off fossil-fueled power plants in favor of both small-scale and utility-scale renewables. Many states have enacted specific clean energy goals for as early as 2030, including terrestrial and offshore wind projects, two of which are already under construction off the coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. These projects and many others are creating the need and opportunities for a pipeline of many more skilled workers, and they are currently in very short supply.

According to Opis Renewables’ CEO, Robert Edinger, “Teaming with GRS Wind Services LLC will enable us to provide training of the highest quality and value to an even larger group, maintain our intense focus on safety and excellence, and exceed the expectations of our clients and their techs. And we offer valuable “hands-on” learning in addition to classroom learning. Our next stage will be building a 6-week wind tech school for the local high school graduates and in the final stage of the DoD SkillBridge program for our military and veterans.”

George Silliman, Principal of GRS Wind Services LLC, is a 14-year veteran Lead Wind Training Instructor who created the GE (1.X/2.X) wind turbine training standard and has trained more than 3800 students in his career with a 100% safety record on site and with exceptional results. “We’re thrilled to join forces with Opis Renewables to meet a growing demand as the country continues to adopt wind power generation. Our newly combined training platform includes a number of superior wind turbine technical training courses. We provide our customers and technicians with a comprehensive technical pre-assessment testing service to help us gather real data points to understand the technical capabilities of a group of wind technicians and use that data to create a customized training solution to fit the exact needs of the technician creating value for them, their employers and customers. GRS also provides remote troubleshooting services, consulting services, and several other options to sites in order to optimize their daily operating rhythm and increase availability.”

Professional training opportunities include the Global Wind Organisation’s (GWO) Basic Safety Training, Basic Technical Training, Advanced Rescue Training and Control of Hazardous Energies. Opis Renewables’ training center is conveniently located near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, with turnkey concierge housing and transportation available. Its Safety/Technical Trainers have more than 20 years of experience in the renewable energy sector and have worked on many different wind energy platforms, which provides a diverse training experience. For more information, visit https://opisrenewables.com/ .

About Opis Renewable Services:

Opis Renewable Services is a renewable energy service provider dedicated to ensuring maximum uptime for solar and wind generation and battery storage technologies. The company provides the tools, training, and manpower necessary to meet any scale required. Opis Renewable Services is committed to being the industry’s only truly flexible training and service provider and is creating a talent pipeline to keep the renewables ecosystem humming.

