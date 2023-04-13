OPPO Heralds A New Benchmark For Flip Phones With Release Of Find N2 Flip In The UAE

The Find N2 Flip is set to launch in the UAE on 15 th April, setting the benchmark for future flip phones

Flipped with a revolutionary cover screen, long-lasting and fast-charging battery, state-of-the-art camera system powered by Hasselblad, and a host of flagship features

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OPPO, the world’s leading smart device brand, announces the eagerly awaited launch of its flagship flip smartphone, the Find N2 Flip, in the UAE.

OPPO has created the benchmark for future flip phones with the Find N2 Flip, made possible by its uncompromising New Generation Flexion Hinge, which is thinner, smaller, and stronger than its predecessor in the original Find N. Despite its compact size, the Find N2 Flip packs a palm and pocket-friendly, feature-rich punch upgrading the flip phone experience in all areas.

Ivan Wu, General Manager of OPPO GCC said, “We are proud to bring OPPO’s latest flagship smartphone, the Find N2 Flip, to UAE brand enthusiasts and customers. This launch is a testament to OPPO’s continued commitment to providing its GCC customers with the latest technology and innovations in line with global launches. Equipped with innovative features, a foldable experience that reimagines photography possibilities housed in a flawless eye-catching design, we are confident that the Find N2 Flip will be a resounding success in the region.”

Fitting a world of advanced technology into a pocket-sized package, the Find N2 Flip also brings a flagship camera system with Hasselblad highlights, an optimized MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, and TÜV Rhineland-certified durability together for superior smartphone experiences. Users can get the clearest preview of selfies with the smartphone’s vertical cover screen, which is the largest on any flip phone.

Additionally, OPPO has included the largest battery of any flip phone at launch and introduced SUPERVOOC™ flash charging to the category, making it the fastest charging flip phone on the market. With a host of numerous flagship features, the Find N2 Flip marks the start of a new chapter for foldables and smartphones at large.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is set to launch in the UAE on 15th April, exclusively in select Sharaf DG stores across the UAE.

As part of OPPO’s long-standing partnership with Google, customers in the UAE who purchase and activate the Find N2 Flip by July will be entitled to a complimentary 6-month Google One and 3-month YouTube Premium subscription, giving Find N2 Flip users the opportunity to enjoy massive 100GB of cloud storage and uninterrupted YouTube videos and music. Terms and conditions apply.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand’s epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world’s first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world’s then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom ‘Periscope’ camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO’s business covers 60 countries operated by more than 40,000 dedicated employees, with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand’s sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053423/Find_N2_Flip.jpg

