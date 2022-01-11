OPPO Mobile Nigeria welcomes fans to 2022 with New Year Epic Advantage deal

OPPO Mobile Nigeria just announced the biggest New Year mega deals to kick of the year.

In fact, this is a perfect chance for quality smartphone lovers to take advantage and change their phones without breaking the bank.

OPPO Mobile Nigeria kicked off its “New Year Epic Advantage Promo” on select OPPO smartphones currently available in all OPPO’s authorized retail stores nationwide from 6th January 2022 and on OPPO official store on Jumia from 12th January 2022 till the stock last.

The OPPO Reno 5F which is OPPO’s high end smartphone currently sells at N154,000 will be selling at a jaw-dropping discount of N139,900 and it’s available nationwide.

There is also a whooping N5, 000 naira discount on OPPO A53 smartphone from N94, 900 now selling at N89, 900 at all OPPO authorized retail store nationwide and also on OPPO Official Store on Jumia.

To take advantage of this mega deals, simply walk into any accredited dealership nationwide from 6th January 2022 or visit OPPO official store on Jumia from 12 January 2022 to grab yours while the stock lasts.

Take this New year Epic Advantage while the stock last, and visit your nearest SLOT, Pointek, 3CHub, Finebrothers, Harmony stores nationwide.

For more information, connect with OPPO Nigeria on Instagram @opponigeria Facebook @opponigeria

To learn more about OPPO Reno 5F and OPPO A53, visit www.oppo.com

More about OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone – “Smiley Face” in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology.

Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO operates in more than 50 countries and regions with more than 40,000 of OPPO’s employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

