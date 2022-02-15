OPPO Reno7 5G Smart Phone Awarded TÜV SÜD 36-Month Fluency Rating A Mark

PUNE, India and SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TÜV SÜD recently granted the TÜV SÜD 36-Month Fluency Rating A Mark to the OPPO Reno7 5G smart phone, which means that the smart phone complies with the technical standard for 36-Month Fluency Rating formulated by TÜV SÜD. That is to say, the OPPO Reno7 5G smart phone runs smoothly both in the early stages of use and after 36 months of use.

Today, consumers use smart phones not only for basic functions such as calls, photographs, and text messages, but also for other functions like online entertainments or use them as microcomputers and IoT product controllers. As more functions and APPs are installed, smart phones can become stuck, thus bringing an unpleasant user experience. To address this issue, OPPO upgraded its software and hardware and optimized the operation on its newly launched Reno7 5G smart phone. After finishing all that, it joined hands with TÜV SÜD to evaluate the smart phone’s fluency performance.

As proved in nearly 500 tests, this OPPO Reno7 5G smart phone meets the certification requirements in relevant standards established by TÜV SÜD and therefore obtained the TÜV SÜD 36-Month Fluency Rating A Mark, which helps ensure end users have a good user experience with sufficient fluency. TÜV SÜD not only evaluated its fluency at the very beginning of use, but also tested the degree of fluency attenuation after 36 months of use. The result is showed visually to consumers with five ratings from E to A, of which A is the highest level. The higher the level, the smoother a product runs both at the beginning of use and after 36 months of use.

As a process partner, TÜV SÜD has always been passionate about technology in the past 150 years, trying to build trust by bridging the gap between consumers and producers. As a leading smart phone brand, OPPO chooses TÜV SÜD as its strategic partner for assessing its new smart phone. Both sides have formed a good relationship in the field of smart phones. Before that, OPPO F11 Pro also gained the TÜV SÜD Safety Quick Charge Certificate.The 3rd party certification helps OPPO enhance trust with its customers worldwide and lays a solid foundation for the further cooperation between OPPO and TÜV SÜD.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone – “Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 50 countries and regions with more than 40,000 of OPPO’s employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About TÜV SÜD

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 25,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. By anticipating technological developments and facilitating change, TÜV SÜD inspires trust in a physical and digital world to create a safer and more sustainable future.

www.tuvsud.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1746979/TUV_SUD_OPPO.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1362118/TUV_SUD_South_Asia_Logo.jpg

