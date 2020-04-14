Oppo unveils its 5G smartphone Oppo Ace 2

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Tuesday unveiled its 5G device the Oppo Ace2. The device, launched in China, is the brand’s first device that supports wireless charging.

The Oppo Ace 2 has 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, 40W AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charging and 10W Wireless Reverse Charging. The smartphone comes with a 4000mAh battery.

The phone can allow users to engage in gaming for up to two hours with five minutes of 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging, Oppo said.

OPPO Ace2 can be fully charged within 56 minutes, it said.

Besides, 40W AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charging, supports the Qi wireless charging standard. OPPO Ace2 with its reverse charging feature can also work as a power bank to provide wireless reverse charging at up to 10W.

The device comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone comes in multiple variants- the 12GB LPDDR5 RAM variant with 256 GB of storage, the 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM variant with 128 GB and 256 GB storage variants.

The phone has a 6.55-inch OLED display with 2400*1080 pixel resolution at 402ppi. The device has a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The device comes with 4D constant cooling technology.

The OS is ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10.

As for the camera, the device has a quad rear camera set up with a 48MP Main Camera, an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera along with two portrait cameras. The device also has a 16MP front camera.

The Ace 2 is available in Grey, Purple and Silver colours.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant of the phone is priced at RMB3999 yuan while the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant is priced at RMB4399 yuan. The price for the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant is RMB4599 yuan. The phone will go on sale in China from April 20.