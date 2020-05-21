Opportunity to think outside home bubbles

news, local-news,

A number of weeks ago we wrote about being the best Launceston we can be in these times, and the way our community has embraced the guidance to reduce the potential impact of COVID-19 . It is unfortunate that there were still people across our community who lost their lives to this, but our choices and swift actions have gone a long way to stopping other families losing loved ones as well. However as we now can reflect on our days in our homes, we have been connecting with others, but often those that we are close to. We’ve embraced checking in with family members using video calls, and sending quick messages to friends and colleagues. In that though, most of us have missed what is happening across the broader community like we used to see. We’re not running into people in the street that creates the chance encounter to see how they are going. We’re not hearing the personal gripes from our colleagues, as we are working from our homes and often connecting just for work meetings. We’re not hearing what is going on in our social groups, as we can’t join together to train for footy, go for a run together or even catch up with friends over a drink and a meal. We’re not even hearing everything happening globally, because the news is dominated by COVID-19. And in that, we are missing out. We are missing out on what is happening in our community across a range of sectors, and we’re not hearing from people around the world like we used to. Globally we are living through a shared experience like no other, but we are also not connecting with others outside of our own groups or bubbles where we could be connecting, collaborating and learning from each other. As the Launceston Global Shapers Hub, we want to help our community to step outside of their bubble too – while still respecting social distancing! We’re getting ready to begin releasing a series of short interviews with people across Northern Tasmania and across the world to bring these opinions, insights and perspectives to light. Admit it, we are all streaming way too much video at the moment and struggling to find new things to watch – so we’ll be releasing these clips online through our social media accounts so you connect with others locally and internationally that are outside of our own bubbles and learn about what life is like around us in these times. We are all in this together, but we’re all experiencing it in different ways – and we won’t know the impact until we learn and connect with others that live outside our bubble.

