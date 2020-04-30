Oprah is all of us trying to get the duvet cover on

Oprah Winfrey is doing her chores while quarantining at home and her confusion over the dreaded task of changing a duvet cover is highly relatable.

“Anyone else find it challenging getting a duvet inside a cover? There must be a method I’m missing #changinglinens,” Winfrey wrote on Instagram.

And yes, admittedly it is difficult to get the corners tucked in tight, but Winfrey twists the duvet and blankets so much it’s hard to tell which end is up.

Thankfully, her celebrity friends weighed in with tips.