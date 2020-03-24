Oprah Says Stedman’s Self-Quarantining for Coronavirus in Guesthouse

Oprah‘s longtime partner Stedman isn’t getting any snuggles during these days of sheltering at home — he’s in the guesthouse … but you could call it the dog house, too.

Oprah’s been quarantining at her home in Santa Barbara, CA during the coronavirus pandemic, but in an interview with her magazine she revealed her longtime partner is separately self-isolating in their guesthouse for an important reason … to protect her health.

O says she’s more at-risk because she had pneumonia late last year and just recently got off meds following a bronchial infection … but it’s still mostly Stedman’s fault he’s not able to be by her side now.

She claims Stedman’s “one of those” people who didn’t take the COVID-19 crisis seriously enough and was “late to the party” in getting onboard with taking precautions.

In fact, Oprah says Stedman flew from Chicago to California just on Thursday and when he asked her what the procedure was for coming home, she says she told him … “The procedure is…you ain’t coming and sleeping in my bed!”

Oprah says she added … “Have you not been paying attention to the news? Social-distancing does not mean you go and sleep in the same bed with the person. When you just got off American Airlines!”

O says it’s all good, though, and Stedman’s happy to be keeping her safe. She says she and her girls bring him meals daily and they have “love chats” … with a window between them.