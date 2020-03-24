Oprah shares how she’s trying to stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak

Winfrey kept a sense of humor as she revealed on Instagram that Graham is actually self-quarantined in their guest house in Santa Barbara, CA. She joined Oprah Magazine’s digital director Arianna Davis to talk about how she’s getting through her days.

“He’s at the guest house, because you all know I had pneumonia late last year,” Winfrey explained. “I had just gotten off of antibiotics last week, because I had a bronchial infection.”

Graham had been traveling for a speaking engagement and arrived home off a flight, so the couple is being extra cautious.

“Stedman did not arrive from Chicago until Thursday, he had been speaking in St. Louis. He’d been on planes,” Winfrey said, adding, “Stedman is like, ‘What’s the procedure for coming home?’ The procedure is, you ain’t coming and sleeping in my bed.”