Oprah Winfrey says she hopes the world becomes more ‘united’ after coronavirus pandemic

Her discussion featured the event’s organizer, Timothy Shriver, Bishop TD Jakes and Eckhart Tolle.

“I’ve had a lot of time to reflect what this moment means to us as a family and a community,” Winfrey said.

“When you experience adversity in your life it is even more important to be in the present moment,” Tolle said. “If you do not, you suffer a lot … when you move to the present moment you might realize … there’s a lot to be grateful for in this moment.”

Winfrey and Tolle spoke for over 20 minutes and offered advice to those watching, “In this moment we have an opportunity to take a step forward as a collective consciousness,” Winfrey said. She added, “I am hoping we all come out of this more united … seeing each other as a part of the whole.”

Winfrey is one of just many famous faces taking part in the event. Julia Roberts, Common, Mandy Moore, Jennifer Garner and Yo-Yo Ma are among those set to participate, as will former President George W. Bush.

The event is being live streamed at unite.us and on all major social media platforms.

It will end May 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

CNN’s Sandra Gonzalez contributed to this report.