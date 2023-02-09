Optical modulators market set to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% by 2027; A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, & segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Technavio, the global optical modulators market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.51957 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.65%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 55% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the optical modulators market was valued at USD 20,321 million. For more Insights on market Request a sample report

Optical modulators market – Five forces

The global optical modulators market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Optical modulators market– Customer landscape



The report includes the market’s adoption lifecycle, from the innovator’s stage to the laggard’s stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Optical modulators market – Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (10 to 40 Gbps, 40 Gbps and above, and less than 10 Gbps) and application (telecommunications, data centers, CATV, and others).

The 10 to 40 Gbps segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. These devices are designed to produce a good trade-off between high efficiency, speed, and minimal optical loss. They rely on the carrier depletion effect in a pipin diode. The silicon optical modulator, which powers optical interconnects to produce high-performance data lines, is one of the most important parts of a high-speed integrated photonic system. The increasing adoption of 10-40 Gbps optical modulators is expected to drive the growth of the 10-40 Gbps segment of the global market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global optical modulators market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global optical modulators market.

APAC is estimated to account for 55% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market for optical modulators is expected to grow in APAC, driven by the growth of the telecommunications industry. Established international players in the telecommunications industry are expanding their global footprint by entering the mobility space in Asia . Moreover, increasing investments in the 5G network in the region will support the growth of the market.

Optical modulators market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand for optic fibers is notably driving market growth. Optic fiber uses light waves for data and voice transmission with a capacity that is 4.5 times more than that of copper cables.

Optic fiber uses light waves for data and voice transmission with a capacity that is 4.5 times more than that of copper cables. Optic fiber cables are superior in quality compared with traditional copper coaxial cable or twisted-pair cable, owing to their physical characteristics.

Moreover, these cables allow data to travel at speeds close to the speed of light. Additionally, optic fibers have low signal attenuation, which allows them to transfer a signal to long distances without a repeater or amplifier.

These factors will encourage enterprises in industries, such as telecommunications, to opt for optic fibers which in turn will boost the global market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing use of optical modulators in smart homes is an emerging trend in the market.

A smart home comprises a communication network that connects different appliances and allows them to be monitored, controlled, and accessed remotely.

Some of these smart homes comprise fiber-to-home connection, which includes optical modulators.

These modulators offer high-bandwidth signals for long distances using light waves, which leads to fewer interruptions in internet access and higher stability.

Therefore, the growth in the number of smart homes is expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high operating cost of managing optical modulators is a major challenge impeding the market.

The market for optical modulators is registering a high growth rate, led by an increase in the number of installations and investments.

Therefore, the demand for a skilled workforce is increasing. However, with the emergence of optical fibers, enterprises need to train their workforce, which leads to an increase in the operating cost of enterprises.

This impacts the profit margins thereby, hindering the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this optical modulators market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the optical modulators market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the optical modulators market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the optical modulators industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of optical modulators market vendors

The optical modulator materials market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 10,328.85 million. The increasing number of FTTH homes and subscribers are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as limitations of optical fibers and optical modulators may impede the market growth.

The transmission electron microscope market share is expected to increase to USD 405.94 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.2%. The increasing focus on nanotechnology is notably driving the transmission electron microscope market growth, although factors such as high cost and heavy excise duty of TEM may impede the market growth.

Optical Modulators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,519.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.55 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, Japan, China, Taiwan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AA Opto Electronic, AC Photonics Inc., Agiltron Inc., APE Angewandte Physik und Elektronik GmbH, Cisco Systems Inc., Conoptics Inc., Excelitas Technologies Corp., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Gooch and Housego Plc, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Jenoptik AG, Lightwave Logic Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., MKS Instruments Inc., Qorvo Inc., Schafter Kirchhoff GmbH, Thorlabs Inc., and Timbercon Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

