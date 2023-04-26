Optical Transceiver Market size to grow by USD 7,372.73 million from 2022 to 2027, Strategic collaboration among supply chain members to drive market growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Technavio has been monitoring the optical transceiver market, and it is expected to grow by USD 7,372.73 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 14.22% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. An optical transceiver market trend expected to positively impact market growth is the migration of OTNs toward WDM architecture. OTNs have started migrating from SONET technology toward wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) architecture, more prominently to dense WDM (DWDM). Tremendous capacity can be released by carrying multiple wavelengths over a single fiber. This enables network operators to significantly reduce the cost of deploying multiple network overlays per service offering or the cost of deploying a single-channel network.

Optical Transceiver Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our optical transceiver market report covers the following areas:

Optical Transceiver Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Strategic collaboration among supply chain members is the key driver for the growth of the global optical transceiver market.

The growing IoT market and increased enterprise data, video, and IP/Internet traffic influence the need for higher bandwidth.

Thus, members of the supply chain have initiated strategic collaborations to develop and design common optical transceiver standards to meet the product needs of next-generation data centers. Additionally, various vendors across the world are entering MSAs for the design and development of products that are compatible with offerings from other vendors.

Optical transceivers (QSFP, SFP, SFP, XENPAK, and XFP), fiber optic cables, and other networking devices are some of the products that adhere to MSAs.

Hence, such factors will influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Different architecture requirements are a major challenge impeding the growth of the global optical transceiver market.

The network architecture requirements of regional carriers, such as tier 2 and tier 3 carriers, are different from Tier 1 carriers.

Tier 1 uses an integrated Switched Optical Transport Network (OTN) as the transport technology.

Local carriers may not need such high-capacity networks, as the bandwidth demand from their coverage areas may be significantly lower.

Hence, such challenges influence the growth of the optical transceiver market during the forecast period.

Optical Transceiver Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Datacom



Telecom



Enterprise

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the datacom segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes the sales of fiber optic transceivers to major firms that focus on deploying fiber optic networks for data transmission and interconnection purposes at data centers. Data centers widely use optical transceiver modules as photoelectric conversion media. Moreover, they are not only expanding in terms of new deployments but also evolving in terms of network architecture to deliver non-blocking network performance. Hence, such factors will drive the growth of the global optical transceiver market during the forecast period.

What’s New? –

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Optical Transceiver Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Optical Transceiver Market, including Amphenol Corp., Applied Optoelectronics Inc., Broadcom Inc., CBO GmbH, Ciena Corp., II VI Inc., Fabrinet, Firecomms Ltd., FS.COM Inc., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Shaoxing ZKTel Equipment Co. Ltd., Source Photonics, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Smartoptics AS. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Optical Transceiver Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. – The company offers optical transceivers such as Octal small form factor pluggable OSFP modules, Octal small form factor pluggable QSFP modules, Small form factor pluggable SFP28 modules, and small form factor pluggable SFP plus modules.

The company offers optical transceivers such as Octal small form factor pluggable OSFP modules, Octal small form factor pluggable QSFP modules, Small form factor pluggable SFP28 modules, and small form factor pluggable SFP plus modules. Broadcom Inc. – The company offers an optical transceiver named SFP Plus with LC connector type.

The company offers an optical transceiver named SFP Plus with LC connector type. Ciena Corp. – The company offers optical microsystems products, namely WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent technology and WaveLogic 5 Nanotechnology.

Optical Transceiver Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist optical transceiver market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the optical transceiver market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the optical transceiver market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of optical transceiver market vendors

Optical Transceiver Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,372.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 13.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amphenol Corp., Applied Optoelectronics Inc., Broadcom Inc., CBO GmbH, Ciena Corp., II VI Inc., Fabrinet, Firecomms Ltd., FS.COM Inc., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Shaoxing ZKTel Equipment Co. Ltd., Source Photonics, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Smartoptics AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio’s Information Technology Reports

Table of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Fiber Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global optical transceiver market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global optical transceiver market 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Fiber-type Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Fiber-type Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Datacom – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Datacom – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Datacom – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Datacom – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Datacom – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Telecom – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Telecom – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Telecom – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Telecom – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Telecom – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Enterprise – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Enterprise – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Enterprise – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Enterprise – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Enterprise – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Fiber Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Fiber Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Fiber Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Fiber Type

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Fiber Type



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Fiber Type

7.3 Singlemode fiber – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Singlemode fiber – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Singlemode fiber – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Singlemode fiber – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Singlemode fiber – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Multi mode fiber – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Multi mode fiber – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Multi mode fiber – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Multi mode fiber – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Multi mode fiber – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Fiber Type

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Fiber Type ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Fiber Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on India – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on India – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Exhibit 115: Applied Optoelectronics Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 116: Applied Optoelectronics Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 117: Applied Optoelectronics Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Applied Optoelectronics Inc. – Segment focus

12.4 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 119: Broadcom Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 120: Broadcom Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 121: Broadcom Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 122: Broadcom Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Broadcom Inc. – Segment focus

12.5 CBO GmbH

Exhibit 124: CBO GmbH – Overview



Exhibit 125: CBO GmbH – Product / Service



Exhibit 126: CBO GmbH – Key offerings

12.6 Ciena Corp.

Exhibit 127: Ciena Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 128: Ciena Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 129: Ciena Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Ciena Corp. – Segment focus

12.7 II VI Inc.

Exhibit 131: II VI Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 132: II VI Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 133: II VI Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 134: II VI Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 135: II VI Inc. – Segment focus

12.8 Fabrinet

Exhibit 136: Fabrinet – Overview



Exhibit 137: Fabrinet – Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Fabrinet – Key offerings

12.9 Firecomms Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Firecomms Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 140: Firecomms Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Firecomms Ltd. – Key offerings

12.10 FS.COM Inc.

Exhibit 142: FS.COM Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 143: FS.COM Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 144: FS.COM Inc. – Key offerings

12.11 Fujikura Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Fujikura Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 146: Fujikura Co. Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 147: Fujikura Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 148: Fujikura Co. Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Fujikura Co. Ltd. – Segment focus

12.12 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 151: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 152: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 153: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. – Segment focus

12.13 Koch Industries Inc.

Exhibit 155: Koch Industries Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 156: Koch Industries Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Koch Industries Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 158: Koch Industries Inc. – Key offerings

12.14 Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 159: Lumentum Holdings Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 160: Lumentum Holdings Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 161: Lumentum Holdings Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Lumentum Holdings Inc. – Segment focus

12.15 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 163: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 164: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 165: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 166: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. – Segment focus

12.16 Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 168: Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG – Overview



Exhibit 169: Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG – Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG – Key offerings

12.17 Shaoxing ZKTel Equipment Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 171: Shaoxing ZKTel Equipment Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 172: Shaoxing ZKTel Equipment Co. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Shaoxing ZKTel Equipment Co. Ltd. – Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

