Optimad Media Relaunches as Optimal, Acquires Effective Spend

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES and AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Optimad Media announced it is relaunching as Optimal ( winwithoptimal.com ) and expanding its performance marketing capabilities with the acquisition of Effective Spend, an Austin-based industry leader in paid search, social media advertising, search engine optimization, and Amazon marketing services. Combining each company’s expertise, technology, and proprietary data, Optimal offers a full range of performance-based digital marketing services, including paid search and social, search engine optimization, Amazon marketing, programmatic activation, connected TV, performance creative, and more.

“With the launch of Optimal and the addition of Effective Spend, we are doubling down on our mission to achieve purposeful growth for our clients by connecting consumers to better products, audiences to better content, patients to better treatments, and voters to a better tomorrow,” said Michael Bassik, who will serve as Optimal’s chief executive officer.

With offices in eight locations across the United States, Optimal now boasts a fast-growing team of more than 200 dedicated digital media strategists, technologists, and industry experts. Combined, the company has considerable digital and performance marketing experience, as well as a shared commitment to bring the best data, technology, and people together to help brands in the consumer, healthcare, political, entertainment, B2B, and public affairs sectors.

Founded in 2008 and consistently named one of Austin’s “Best Places to Work,” Effective Spend is an industry leader in paid search and social advertising, Amazon marketing, search engine optimization, and digital public relations. The agency specializes in creating comprehensive and customized direct-response digital marketing campaigns that drive real ROI for clients.

“We’ve spent years developing and refining our craft, and are excited to strengthen Optimal’s performance marketing capabilities with our experience in paid search and social, display media, Amazon advertising, SEO, and digital public relations. Being a part of Optimal is an exciting opportunity to continue our work with an amazing team who shares our passion for innovation and delivering results,” said Effective Spend founder Brian Wulfe, who will serve as Optimal’s executive vice president.

“Effective Spend bolsters our performance marketing capabilities, bringing additional strength and expertise to our paid search, social, Amazon, and retail media offerings – critical components to drive awareness, consideration, and conversion for our clients,” said Kevin Weisberg, Optimal’s co-founder and chairman.

Last year, Optimal acquired leading political and public affairs digital advertising firm DSPolitical and UNTU, a healthcare media, data, and technology company, to expand its data and technological capabilities and service offering to new verticals.

