OptimEyes.AI Showcases ROAR™ (Risk Orchestration Automation & Response) at the Gartner® Security & Risk Management Summit 2023

OptimEyes AI is proud to be showcasing ROAR™ (Risk Orchestration Automation & Response) at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2023 at National Harbor MD from June 5-7.

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, National Harbor, Md. June 5-7

OptimEyes.AI, redefining cyber and enterprise risk management and the pioneer in AI/ML driven Integrated Risk Modeling & Decisioning will be presenting ROAR™ live at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit!

About ROAR™ (Risk Orchestration Automation & Response)

ROAR is the potential to redefine risk management by leveraging and enhancing risk data from multiple sources to empower an organization to make more informed risk mitigation decisions. This automated, intelligent approach helps manage the velocity and intensity to which organizations are targeted with advanced persistent threats (APTs), highly advanced malware (ransomware) and other forms of data infiltration and potential loss.

ROAR, like SOAR (Security Orchestration Automation Response), has the ability to operate in an automated or programmatic way. With ROAR, however, data enrichment using AI/ML, provides a higher degree of accuracy and speed of analytics generation that is not typical with SOAR.

AJ Sarkar, OptimEyes’ Founder & CEO, says “We are proud to be showcasing ROAR at the Gartner summit. ROAR can benefit any organization by enhancing whatever risk management capabilities it has in place today. With ROAR, AI/ML enriched data reduces human touch points and the skills necessary to generate meaningful analytics.”

About Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit provides research and advice for security and risk management leaders on topics including business continuity management, cloud security, privacy, securing the Internet of Things (IoT), and the chief information security officer (CISO) role. Gartner analysts will present the latest information on new threats to prepare leaders for enabling digital business in a world of escalating risk.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About OptimEyes.ai

San Diego-based OptimEyes.ai is a pioneer of AI-driven, Integrated Risk Modeling & Decisioning Platform. Built by Fortune 500 CXOs with a deep background in cyber, risk and compliance, our software-as-a-service platform helps Fortune 2000 organizations discover, measure, prioritize, predict and optimize cyber, data privacy, ESG, compliance and enterprise risks. For more information, contact us at https://optimeyes.ai, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Andrew Beagley, OptimEyes.AI, 1 718 496 8635, andrewb@optimeyes.ai

SOURCE OptimEyes.AI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

