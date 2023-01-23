OptimEyes names four top-tier global Finance leaders to its CFO Advisory Forum. With a diversity of industries and backgrounds, these distinguished individuals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the CFO Advisory Forum – a key focal point for developing and executing OptimEyes’ risk modeling strategy, designed by CFOs, for CFOs.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — OptimEyes.ai, the Award Winning Pioneer in AI/ML Driven Integrated Risk Modeling & Decision-Making, Names Additional Finance Industry Leaders to its CFO Advisory Forum

OptimEyes names four finance leaders to its CFO Advisory Forum:

1. Nicolas Herman, Chief Financial Officer, Microsoft Canada

2. Michael Gregoris, Chief Financial Officer, Kraft Heinz Canada

3. Chandra McCormack, Chief Financial Officer (formerly Acosta)

4. Shalini Urankar, Chief Financial Officer, Iron Mountain.

With a diversity of industries and backgrounds, these distinguished individuals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the CFO Advisory Forum – a key focal point for developing and executing OptimEyes’ risk modeling strategy, designed by CFOs, for CFOs.

As part of our CFO offering, OptimEyes quantifies ALE (annual loss expectancy), helps manage and reduce risk, reduce cost and improve ROI by 30 to 40%.

“We are delighted and immensely proud to welcome Nicolas, Michael, Chandra and Shalini to our CFO Advisory Forum. Their deep understanding of the business lifecycle, particularly from the CFO’s perspective, will provide valuable insights as we continue to grow OptimEyes”, said AJ Sarkar, Founder & CEO. “From the beginning, OptimEyes’ world class Advisory Board has played a key role in defining, validating and building our uniquely positioned AI/ML driven risk modeling capabilities. More than ever, our clients across multiple industries are looking for innovative ways to tackle today’s most pressing cyber, data privacy, ESG and compliance threats and challenges.”

About OptimEyes.ai

San Diego-based OptimEyes.ai is a pioneer of AI-driven, integrated risk modeling. Built by Fortune 500 CXOs with a deep background in cyber, risk and compliance, our software-as-a-service platform helps Fortune 2000 organizations discover, measure, prioritize, predict and optimize cyber, data privacy, ESG, compliance and enterprise risks. For more information, contact us at https://optimeyes.ai, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

