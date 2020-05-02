Optimism met equally with caution

news, local-news,

This week Tasmania took its first steps on what is undoubtedly going to be a long and somewhat winding road to recovery from COVID-19. We got a first look at what the government’s plan entails, including the announcement of a new council designed to provide advice on social and economic recovery. As we start to see an easing of restrictions, we have also been promised a roll-out of more testing and tracings and enhanced rapid response capabilities. We also learned the findings of a long awaited report into the coronavirus outbreak at the North West Regional Hospital. With all recommendations accepted by the government, there is now no excuse for them not to be immediately implemented. On Saturday Premier Peter Gutwein made it clear that Tasmania would continue – in many respects – to follow the beat of its own drum when it comes to its response to COVID-19. Because while our island status grants us with numerous advantages, we must not shy away from our weaknesses. To date Tasmania has the highest number of coronavirus deaths relative to population in the country, and the highest number of active cases relative to population. With one of Australia’s oldest and most vulnerable demographics, in many respects we have had the most to lose when it comes to the threat of this pandemic. And many losses have been felt. As of Saturday there had been 13 deaths. Sadly, it remains likely that there will be more. So as we inevitably move forward – or “glide” back towards some sense of reality – we simply can’t afford to take any lifting of restrictions for granted. The level of optimism applied to Tasmania’s gradual transition out of its state of emergency must be met equally by caution and common sense. Because while there is a lot to be gained from the lifting of restrictions for both business and community, there is still a lot to lose. And its important not to lose site of the difficulties facing the government as it plans for the future, when so many elements remain uncertain or completely unknown.

