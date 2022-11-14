Optimove Integrates with TikTok and Snapchat to Expand Digital Advertising Stack

New capabilities expand brands’ ability to leverage unified first-party data for enhanced targeting and efficiency across all major digital platforms and social networks

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, today announced new integrations with social networks TikTok and Snapchat. The integrations expand clients’ digital advertising scope and capabilities, allowing brands to use customer data to create more powerful audiences and personalized messages. TikTok and Snapchat join a vast advertising network connected to Optimove, including Facebook, Instagram, Google, Criteo, Adobe DMP, and Live Ramp.

Optimove enhances its ever-expanding marketing capabilities with these new integrations, offering marketers more tools to improve acquisition and retention. Marketing teams can now create, orchestrate, and measure digital advertising campaigns on TikTok and Snapchat directly via the Optimove Platform. The new capabilities join existing ones which empower brands to manage their email marketing, mobile marketing, web personalization, and direct mail campaigns via Optimove, enabling them to deploy a holistic multichannel strategy.

With the decline of the third-party cookie, leveraging first-party data to reach the right audiences on digital platforms is more critical than ever. The new capabilities expand brands’ ability to utilize their unified first-party data to enhance targeting and efficiency across all the major digital platforms and social networks.

With Optimove’s digital advertising stack, clients gain several key benefits:

ROAS Maximization – Marketers can use Optimove’s AI-based decisioning capabilities to determine the best message, channel, and campaign for each customer, maximizing their return on ad spend.

– Marketers can use Optimove’s AI-based decisioning capabilities to determine the best message, channel, and campaign for each customer, maximizing their return on ad spend. High-value customer targeting – Marketers can leverage Optimove to identify unique customer segments with high lifetime value and deploy them as powerful lookalike audiences on TikTok and Snapchat, creating a value-based acquisition flywheel.

– Marketers can leverage Optimove to identify unique customer segments with high lifetime value and deploy them as powerful lookalike audiences on TikTok and Snapchat, creating a value-based acquisition flywheel. Manual labor reduction – The Optimove platform handles audience data automatically, ensuring it is always up to date in TikTok and Snapchat, effectively freeing marketers from manually needing to upload and maintain them.

These new capabilities allow brands to employ a more Customer-Led approach to marketing that places the customer at the heart of every marketing action. Customer-Led marketing is proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

“Optimove clients worldwide already see benefits from leveraging their customer data, and these integrations expand the scope of their marketing capabilities,” said Shai Frank, Optimove VP of Product. “Data shows the average time spent on social media worldwide is two hours and 27 minutes a day in 2022, with TikTok being the preferred destination for Gen-Z audiences. It is more important than ever for brands to engage their audiences wherever they may be as part of a customer-first marketing strategy. Optimove’s digital advertising channels have already helped clients reduce the Cost of Acquisition by 75%, and we expect that figure to rise as a result of these integrations.”

Optimove is attending Glossy’s Beauty x Wellness Summit, November 14-16, Huntington Beach, California.

About Optimove

Optimove is the first customer-led marketing platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer brands including Staples, BetMGM, SodaStream, Pennsylvania Lottery, Papa John’s, and bet365.

For more information, go to Optimove.com.

