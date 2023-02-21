Optometry software market size in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 6.68% by 2027; Hospitals segment to account for maximum market growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Optometry Software Market in Europe by End-user, and Type – Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 291.95 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 6.68%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 631.12 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Know about the scope of the report Download A PDF Report Sample

Regional Analysis

By end-users, the optometry software market in Europe is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes, and others. The hospitals segment was valued at USD 395.33 million in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021. The segment is driven by the growing adoption of EHR systems in hospitals. Get detailed insights into the growth contribution of all business segments. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The optometry software market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

DoctorConnect – The company offers optometry software namely, DoctorConnect.

– The company offers optometry software namely, DoctorConnect. DrChrono Inc. – The company offers optometry software namely, DrChrono RCM.

– The company offers optometry software namely, DrChrono RCM. Evolutio Care Innovations Ltd. – The company offers optometry software namely, Evonnect Optometry.

– The company offers optometry software namely, Evonnect Optometry. First Insight Corp. – The company offers optometry software namely, MaximEyes.com.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing ophthalmology market, the increasing prevalence of eye disorders, and the benefits associated with optometry software. However, complexities associated with integration are hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Get highlights on the market study, Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By type, the market is segmented into cloud-based and web-based. The cloud-based segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Technavio’s library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our “Basic Plan” at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this optometry software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the optometry software market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across Europe .

. A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of optometry software market vendors.

Optometry Software Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 144 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 291.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.91 Key countries Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accra Solutions Inc., Avebury Computing Ltd., DoctorConnect, DrChrono Inc., Evolutio Care Innovations Ltd., First Insight Corp., Generation.NET Ltd., iTRUST, LiquidEHR Inc., Ocuco Ltd., OD Link, OD Online, Optinet Ltd., Optisoft Ltd., Optix Software Ltd., Smart Optometry Ltd., Thomson Software Solutions, Vision Plus PMS Ltd., XEYEX Ltd., and Yocale Network Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Europe : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Optometry software market in Europe 2017 – 2021

2017 – 2021 Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Optometry software market in Europe 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-users Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-users Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Hospitals – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Hospitals – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Hospitals – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Hospitals – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Nursing homes – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Nursing homes – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Nursing homes – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Nursing homes – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Nursing homes – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Cloud-based – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Cloud-based – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Cloud-based – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Cloud-based – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Cloud-based – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Web-based – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on Web-based – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Web-based – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Web-based – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Web-based – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography – 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography – 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 France – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 72: Chart on France – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on France – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Italy – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 76: Chart on Italy – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Italy – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Italy – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Italy – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Rest of Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 80: Chart on Rest of Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Rest of Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Rest of Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Rest of Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 84: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 85: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 86: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 87: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 88: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 89: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 90: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accra Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 91: Accra Solutions Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 92: Accra Solutions Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 93: Accra Solutions Inc. – Key offerings

12.4 Avebury Computing Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Avebury Computing Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 95: Avebury Computing Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Avebury Computing Ltd. – Key offerings

12.5 DoctorConnect

Exhibit 97: DoctorConnect – Overview



Exhibit 98: DoctorConnect – Product / Service



Exhibit 99: DoctorConnect – Key offerings

12.6 DrChrono Inc.

Exhibit 100: DrChrono Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 101: DrChrono Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 102: DrChrono Inc. – Key offerings

12.7 Evolutio Care Innovations Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Evolutio Care Innovations Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 104: Evolutio Care Innovations Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Evolutio Care Innovations Ltd. – Key offerings

12.8 First Insight Corp.

Exhibit 106: First Insight Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 107: First Insight Corp. – Product / Service



Exhibit 108: First Insight Corp. – Key offerings

12.9 Generation.NET Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Generation.NET Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 110: Generation.NET Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Generation.NET Ltd. – Key offerings

12.10 iTRUST

Exhibit 112: iTRUST – Overview



Exhibit 113: iTRUST – Product / Service



Exhibit 114: iTRUST – Key offerings

12.11 LiquidEHR Inc.

Exhibit 115: LiquidEHR Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 116: LiquidEHR Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 117: LiquidEHR Inc. – Key offerings

12.12 OD Link

Exhibit 118: OD Link – Overview



Exhibit 119: OD Link – Product / Service



Exhibit 120: OD Link – Key offerings

12.13 OD Online

Exhibit 121: OD Online – Overview



Exhibit 122: OD Online – Product / Service



Exhibit 123: OD Online – Key offerings

12.14 Optix Software Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Optix Software Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 125: Optix Software Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Optix Software Ltd. – Key offerings

12.15 Thomson Software Solutions

Exhibit 127: Thomson Software Solutions – Overview



Exhibit 128: Thomson Software Solutions – Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Thomson Software Solutions – Key offerings

12.16 Vision Plus PMS Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Vision Plus PMS Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 131: Vision Plus PMS Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Vision Plus PMS Ltd. – Key offerings

12.17 Yocale Network Corp.

Exhibit 133: Yocale Network Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 134: Yocale Network Corp. – Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Yocale Network Corp. – Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

