Oracle Academy Teams up with Wificombat to Educate Nigerian Students, Teachers on Oracle Apex

Oracle Academy in partnership with Wificombat Academy held a 3-week bootcamp called The Oracle Codeweek Nigeria 2022, to teach students and ICT teachers across the country on how to use the Oracle Apex data application software.

Oracle Apex is a cloud-based application used by developers around the world for building database driven application.

The unique feature of the Oracle Apex software is that it is a low code application. This means that developers get to write little or no SQL code which makes database developers build applications really fast.

At the start of the program, Mrs Dele Tejuoso, founder of Wificombat academy re-introduced the Oracle Academy program to students and teachers in attendance.

She also explained the benefits of schools being a member of the Oracle academy which is enjoying trainings such as the Oracle Apex Training.

In addition, Mrs Tejuoso introduced the facilitators that would be teaching the Course and they were; Mr Kolade and the assistant facilitator Titilayo Hamzat. These two facilitators were very instrumental in the delivery of the training and students attested to the ease of onboarding with the Oracle Apex software.

Last year, teachers attended the oracle Apex training solely and got exposed to the Oracle Apex software but this year, the teachers selected some students from their schools to attend the Oracle Apex training to learn how to use the software

This bootcamp ran from the 12th of April to the 28th of April. It was held in three batches where students and teachers from private and public secondary schools attended.

The bootcamp saw in attendance a total of 107 students who attended and 17 schools; 14 schools from Lagos, 2 schools from Ogun State and 1 school from Osun State.

Of the 17 schools that attended, the schools that stood out during the program were; Whitesands School, Julliard Academy, Grange School, Supreme Education Foundation, Childville School, Halifield Schools, and Surulere Junior Secondary School.

The students learnt how to use the Oracle Apex software, Understand the Oracle Apex interface, Understanding the four (4) major workspace Interfaces in Oracle APEX, use the Oracle Builder, Oracle gallery and Oracle SQL.

Excitingly, the students were able to create various data applications such as; a football application calendar, a schedule application for Travelling and creating a file from a spreadsheet.

The students also shared their experiences for the 3-day trainings done in 3 batches. They expressed their gratitude on learning how to build a data application system that requires little code; one student said ‘’this program has ignited my interest in programming and database’’, another student said; ‘’I believe it was very educational and served as a nice introduction to the usage of the oracle Apex platform. The organizational structure was decent and could possibly be improved upon. This program has strengthened my dream of becoming a data scientist, So I am thankful.’’

In attendance of the bootcamp was Bekere Amassoma, Programs Manager, Sub-Sahara Africa, Oracle Academy. Mrs Bekere addressed the students and teachers in attendance. She shared how important it is for students to be future ready for the 21stcentury workforce. She talked about how students’ projects should be tailored towards developing applications for Sustainable development.

She encouraged students to come up with a solution to any of the sustainable development goals and to build an app with the Oracle apex data application.

In lieu of this, the students will be having a semi demo day this June 25th, 2022. On this day students from the various schools that participated in the Oracle Apex Training would be presenting their applications built with the Oracle Apex.

The application would be based on providing solutions to any of the Sustainable Development Goals.

