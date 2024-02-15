Orangetheory and Comedian Hannah Berner Come Together to Host the Funniest Night in Fitness

The WTF is OTF?! Comedy Event Will Feature a Live Audience in NYC and

Air Globally on TikTok February 28

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Orangetheory Fitness and comedian Hannah Berner today announced the breakout performer’s next comedy event: WTF is OTF?! On Feb. 28, Berner will take the stage for a roast of the fitness industry and the many clichés and fads that come along with it—ultimately poking fun at all the “fitness WTFs” out there. The event will take place in the heart of New York City and livestream on TikTok.

“This WTF is OTF?! Comedy Event is going to be epic. Expect laughs, roasts and maybe a little sweat,'” said Hannah Berner. “I know firsthand what it’s like to be in a bit of a fitness limbo, and all of the fads swirling around at the start of the year don’t help. What Orangetheory helped me to realize is that sweating it out doesn’t have to be too serious, and this partnership proves that while answering all of our biggest fitness WTFs.”

“Nearly half of Americans set out to improve their fitness this year. Yet, we also know that an estimated 80% of people part ways with their resolutions after mid-February,” stated Ellen Latham, creator and co-founder of Orangetheory Fitness. “At a time when many are feeling defeated, we hope a bit of lighthearted fun can remind people that we’re all in this together. And that ultimately, what matters most in a sea of fleeting fads and unrealistic expectations is moving in ways that feel healthy and right for each person.”

The WTF is OTF?! Comedy Event will take place in Orangetheory’s Manhattan-East 39th Street studio on Feb. 28, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. Following the set, attendees will join Hannah Berner in a one-hour Orangetheory workout so everyone can finally answer the most anticipated question of the night…”WTF is OTF?!” Registration for the in-person event will open online on Feb. 21 at 12:00 pm EST via the registration link here; spots are limited.

For those who can’t attend in person, WTF is OTF?! will also livestream on Berner’s TikTok channel, @hannah_berner, when she takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 28. Fans can tune in to the comedy set right from home, and join the conversation on social by sharing their biggest “fitness WTFs” via the hashtag #WTFisOTF.

Blending Berner’s own fitness perspective with a night of laughter and sharp wit, the WTF is OTF?! Comedy Event will change how people talk, laugh and think about working out. To learn more and answer the “WTF is OTF?!” question yourself by booking a free class, please visit orangetheory.com/wtf-is-otf.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® Fitness (orangetheory.com) is a heart rate-based group workout that combines science, technology and expert coaching to help members live a longer, more vibrant life. Orangetheory workouts are backed by science and designed to supercharge your metabolism and cardiorespiratory health for more results. The workouts utilize connected technology to track performance, so members can view their detailed results in real-time, and monitor progress over time. Each of the workouts is led by a certified coach to ensure members of all fitness and ability levels can be successful and continually challenge themselves. One of the world’s fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory franchisees have opened more than 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 24 countries. Visit https://www.orangetheory.com/en-us/international-opportunities/ for global franchise opportunities.

ABOUT HANNAH BERNER

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Hannah Berner emerged on the comedy scene by directing, editing, and acting in videos on Instagram and writing viral tweets. She has two hit podcasts, Giggly Squad and Berner Phone, with over 50M combined downloads. Her TikTok series, Han on the Street, has earned over 400M views. She was previously a cohost on Bravo’s Chat Room, as well as a member of Bravo’s Summer House for three seasons, and has over 4.2 million followers across her social media platforms.

In addition to her regular appearances on the New York comedy scene, Hannah was named one of JFL’s 2022 New Faces of Comedy and one of Variety’s 2023 Top 10 Comics to Watch. She’s currently touring her solo stand up routine to sold out theaters across North America & Europe, which will be released as a Netflix Special in 2024. Hannah has appeared in publications including The New York Times, Forbes, Good Morning America, and more.

