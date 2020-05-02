Order food you love from Shake Shack for you and our modern day heroes
foodpanda has collaborated with Shake Shack to support the country’s’ brave frontliners in their tireless efforts in keeping the country safe. Woot!
From April 30 to May 15, foodpanda customers can order their favorite Shake Shack burgers, exclusively available on the app and the burger chain will donate the same meal to frontliners combatting COVID-19.
Via the foodpanda app or its website, we as customers can purchase the week’s featured Shake Shack item and a frontliner will receive the same food for free, courtesy of the brand.
|
Date
|
Shake Shack’s Featured Item of the Week
|
April 30 – May 20
|
Smokehack Single
|
May 3 – May 9
|
Shack-cago Dog
|
May 10 – May 16
|
Classic Hand Spun Shake
Help provide meals for our frontliners by ordering the food you love. For more updates about the campaign, visit foodpanda’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@foodpanda_ph) or head onto foodpanda’s website (www.foodpanda.ph).
