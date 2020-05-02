Order food you love from Shake Shack for you and our modern day heroes

foodpanda has collaborated with Shake Shack to support the country’s’ brave frontliners in their tireless efforts in keeping the country safe. Woot!

From April 30 to May 15, foodpanda customers can order their favorite Shake Shack burgers, exclusively available on the app and the burger chain will donate the same meal to frontliners combatting COVID-19.

Via the foodpanda app or its website, we as customers can purchase the week’s featured Shake Shack item and a frontliner will receive the same food for free, courtesy of the brand.

Date Shake Shack’s Featured Item of the Week April 30 – May 20 Smokehack Single May 3 – May 9 Shack-cago Dog May 10 – May 16 Classic Hand Spun Shake