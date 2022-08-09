ORIGIN Metaverse Announces Partnership with WallStreetBets

ORIGIN Metaverse, a real estate technology company leveraging Web 3, is pleased to announce the addition of Christopher Berrios to their team.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Christopher is the founder of WallStreetBets on Facebook, a group where nearly 500k retail traders discuss stocks and cryptocurrency news and information. WallStreetBets is also the marketing platform for Apes Marketing LLC, a one stop shop for onboarding and transitioning companies to the Web3 model, the next iteration of the internet which incorporates concepts such as decentralization, blockchain technologies, and token-based economics.

He is also a senior partner at TCG World, the largest 4k open-world Metaverse platform and sits on the advisory board of a publicly-traded blockchain company with nearly 500,000 followers. Additionally, Christopher works closely with one of the biggest prop trading companies in the United States by helping them develop a learn-to-earn platform to turn retail traders into professional traders using gamification.

As a seasoned social media growth strategist, Web3 consultant and serial entrepreneur, Christopher provides strategic partnership development and funding strategy expertise furthering ORIGIN’s goal to build an industry-leading marketplace for simplified and secure transactions. Christopher’s comprehensive experience and background compliments their existing team of advisors’ goal of advancing paths for mass adoption.

About ORIGIN Metaverse

ORIGIN Metaverse is a real estate technology company leveraging Web3 by providing users the ability to buy, sell, rent, and fractionalize metaverse land and to transact physical real estate as NFTs. ORIGIN’s virtual real estate marketplace unifies various metaverse platforms into a simple, secure, and streamlined marketplace. ORIGIN’s mission is to be the bridge between worlds and the catalyst for mass adoption for real estate in the metaverse and as NFTs. To learn more about ORIGIN Metaverse visit www.originmv.com

