Origin of rare Tassie Tiger pipe sought

A Launceston archeologist is seeking information on the site where a rare pipe bearing a carving of a Tasmania Tiger was uncovered. Southern Archaeology principal archaeologist Darren Watton said the pipe was unearthed by bottle collectors on private property in Northern Tasmania in 2016. It was sold to an academic and Tasmanian tiger expert living in England – but the sale records weren’t kept and the collector doesn’t know where the pipe was found. IN OTHER NEWS: “All we know is that it was found on private land north of Launceston,” he said. “I’m hoping somebody will come forward and say, ‘That was found on my property’. If we can find out where it came from, we can do some work finding out a bit more about it.” He believes the pipe was made around 1830, possibly by a convict. Its high quality is unusual for the times: pipes of the day were cheap, disposable items that broke after two or three uses. “There’s only a few [pipe-makers] we know of in that time period, and it doesn’t look like it was made by any of those,” Mr Watton said. “It was perhaps made by somebody around a campfire. “I can see some similarities between it and what’s called scrimshaw – sailors on a ship would get whalebone and carve it into items when they had a bit of a time on their hands. “I see the pipe as being a bit like that. Someone’s had a bit of a time, and they’ve made themselves quite a detailed pipe.” He said if it has been dated correctly, it would be one of the first known instances of a Tasmanian Tiger depiction by Europeans. “It’s quite an exciting find, and we’re looking to publishing our findings in an international journal very soon,” he said. Mr Watton can be contacted through Southern Archaology’s website, southernarch.com.au/contact/ or by calling 0439 444 868.

