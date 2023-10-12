QINGDAO, China, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On October 10, the fourth Qingdao Summit of Multinational Company Leaders officially opened. On October 10, IFENG Qingdao had an exclusive interview with Yoshinori Ogawa, CEO of ORIX (China) Industrial Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mr. Ogawa said that the superior geographical location, rich industrial structure, positive cooperative attitude and service efficiency were the main reasons for ORIX to choose Qingdao.

“The establishment of Orix China Industrial Holdings Limited took only a few months from the formal negotiation to the full landing. Qingdao is very enthusiastic, and the negotiation process is very efficient. Both at the government level and partners in other fields have shown a very positive attitude towards cooperation.”

Yoshinori Ogawa also recognised Qingdao’s service quality and attitude in the later stages of the service process:

“After the company was formally established, we faced some challenges in new areas, and we received not only co-financing from Qingdao Haifa State-owned Capital Investment and Operation Group, but also policy advice and support from Qingdao Municipal Government. Qingdao also helped us to connect with major enterprises in Qingdao and Shandong.”

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/orix-japan-multiple-advantages-made-us-finally-choose-qingdao-301955635.html

SOURCE IFENG Qingdao

