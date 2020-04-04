Oscar-Winning Singer Christopher Cross Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Warns Fans It’s Not a Hoax

Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Christopher Cross has announced that he tested positive for coronavirus and he has a warning for fans who think the whole thing is a hoax.

The 68-year-old singer, best known for his song “Sailing,” wrote a message on his Facebook account.

“Dear Friends, I’m sorry to report that I am among the growing number of Americans who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I’m not in the habit of discussing medical issues on social media, but I do so in hope this will help other people to understand how serious and how contagious this illness is,” Christopher wrote. “Although I am fortunate enough to be cared for at home, this is possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had.”

“For those of you who still do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a ‘hoax’ or part of some conspiracy, my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world,” Christopher said. “PLEASE make every attempt to stall the spread of this virus by: 1) staying home- the only way we can stop the spread right now is by self-quarantine 2) washing your hands as many times a day as you can and don’t touch your face and 3) follow the SCIENCE.”

“Importantly, please read the guidelines posted at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to educate yourself on the facts and protect your loved ones,” he concluded. “Last but never least: wherever you are in the world, let’s all be kind to one another. Only if we work together can we defeat COVID-19.”

Christopher won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 1981 for “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do” and that same year, he became the first artist to ever win the top four Grammys in the same year. He won Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist in one night. Another artist became the second to do that just a couple months ago!