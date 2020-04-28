Oscars make one-time exception for streaming eligibility because of coronavirus

The decision came from the board for the group that presides over the Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, also made several other changes to the awards process, among them the consolidation of sound editing and sound mixing into one “sound” category.

The Academy cited the forced closure of theaters due to the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that only movies with a “previously planned theatrical release” would be eligible. Previously, films needed to have at least a week-long theatrical run in order to qualify for consideration.

In a statement, Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson stressed that the organization’s commitment to the theatrical experience is “unchanged and unwavering.” The Academy has faced pressure to relax its rules as Netflix, especially, pushes for inclusion in the awards competition.

Director Steven Spielberg, among other high-profile members, has spoken out about maintaining the distinction between streaming and theatrical releases.