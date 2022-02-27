Osinbajo Rates NITDA High on Support for SMEs

Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria, has commended the giant strides recorded by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in relentlessly supporting small and medium businesses across the length and breadth of the country.

The VP made this commendation at the 30th edition of the MSME clinic held in Borno state during his speech to the participants and stakeholders at the Multi-purpose Hall and pavilion of exhibitors inside the Government House, Maiduguri.

The 30th edition witnessed the most significant number of participants across the country.

Various stakeholders commended NITDA in the ecosystem for the support of MSMEs in Nigeria.

Osinbajo echoed that the MSME clinic served as the bridge between the Federal government, State government and small businesses in every state by bringing all relevant regulatory agencies together in one place to work with experience and help the small businesses to solve their problems. The VP said, “the idea is similar to providing an opportunity for patients to consult doctors of mobile clinics.”

The aim of the FG for MSMEs is to establish one-stop shops. All facilities are provided for small businesses to benefit from the services, with working synergy of regulatory agency which will be more readily accessible and cost beneficial.

He mentioned the importance of shared facilities for MSMEs as another innovation. He assured participants of the FG’s full support for the cost of the shared facilities with the latest equipment.

The shared facilities or shop facilities are meant to relieve the financial burden for the overall benefit of youth and women.

The VP urged the MSMEs to utilise the matching order of the FG to tap into this great opportunity with relevant government agencies like NITDA, which supports MSMEs from scratch.

Earlier, Ambassador Maryam Katagun, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, in her remarks, outlined the support of NITDA in small businesses by creating opportunities for them to thrive, saying, “this is imperative for increasing productivity, creating jobs and boosting our economy.”

“Since its inception in 2017, the MSMEs clinic has served as an effective platform to enable government interaction with stakeholders across all sectors to ensure that all MSMEs have the supports they need to grow and flourish,” she said. Adding that, “it is also imperative to mention that clinics periodically organised by the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment with the collaboration of the office of the VP have significantly impacted the sub-sector.”

According to her, “the 30th edition was intended to provide MSMS with critical information, regulation and additional assistance, avail businesses with immediate expert advice, as well as offer more in-depth advisory services.”

Katagun mentioned that the MSME clinic is provided with a single point of access that can improve potential business and support, particularly for youth and women in MSMEs to use socio-economic dividends. “The clinic is targeting youth and women as the economic actors of change,” she declared.

The Minister observed that MSMEs activities and exhibitions in Borno state demonstrate the FG’s determination to reposition the sub-sector for more efficient growth and development by institutionalising a culture of responsive and supporting services MSMEs that is prepared to improve the ease of doing business.

On its part, NITDA promised to continue its nationwide support to MSMEs for economic impact and growth that will change the dynamic nature of the analogue business model to digital innovation.

Related