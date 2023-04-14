Osoyoos Indian Band Restores Land Affected by Wildfire Through Tree-Planting Project

OSOYOOS, BC, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ – Growing Canada’s forests and improving their health are a critical part of the Government of Canada’s strategy to address and mitigate the effects of climate change. Forests are a nature-based climate solution: trees conserve biodiversity, protect and conserve water resources, and reduce emissions by capturing and storing excess carbon. Planting the right tree in the right area at the right time enhances our ability to fight against climate change.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a contribution of $331,000 to the Nk’Mip Forestry LLP’s Osoyoos Indian Band Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire Restoration project. The contribution comes from the 2 Billion Trees program, which supports governments and organizations in planting two billion trees over 10 years. Trees planted through the 2 Billion Trees program will capture and store carbon from the atmosphere, improve air and water quality, help to restore nature and biodiversity, cool our urban centres and create and support thousands of sustainable jobs across the country.

The project will plant 70,000 trees on the Osoyoos Indian Band Reserve land that was burnt during the 2021 Nk’Mip Creek wildfire. The Osoyoos Indian Band Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire Restoration project will also engage Elders and community members to collect cones and seeds, grow trees at the local nursery, plant trees and conduct post-planting surveys. Additionally, the project will restore wildlife habitat and re-establish critical habitat for species at risk, reduce the risk of wildfire for local communities, sequester carbon and create local employment opportunities.

This project will also provide cultural benefits to Osoyoos Indian Band members through the creation of opportunities to direct activities taking place on their traditional territory; promote the re-establishment of understory species with high cultural value; and re-establish essential hunting grounds.

Quotes

“Canada’s commitment to plant two billion trees is a key part of our collective effort to tackle the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. Today’s announcement will further advance efforts to expand our forests, helping to capture and store carbon from the atmosphere, improve air and water quality, restore nature and biodiversity and create sustainable jobs.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

“Recovery efforts in these sensitive areas of the Reserve post-wildfire are essential to replenish wildlife habitat and provide refuge from predators and the elements. Combined with the positive carbon-capturing effects these trees and shrubs will have, it’s an important project, and we are happy to have support from Natural Resource Canada.”

Vern Louie

Nk’Mip Forestry Manager

“We are very fortunate to be a recipient of 2BT program funding as it will assist in the recovery of fire-damaged areas within Osoyoos Indian Band Reserve lands near Oliver. Planting fire-resistance trees such as trembling aspen, ponderosa pine, Douglas-fir and western larch will not only sequester carbon but also improve biodiversity and wildfire resiliency in the project areas.”

Peter Flett

Registered Professional Forester

“The Osoyoos Indian Band Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire Restoration project merges cultural values and Western science to create multiple long-term benefits such as carbon storage, habitat restoration, local employment and improvement of ecological values. Strategically selecting the species and planting sites will help reduce the wildfire risk to OIB Reserve lands, Oliver, Osoyoos and the surrounding areas.”

Dan Macmaster

Registered Professional Forester

Related Information

