OStreaming Cameras from IDT – The Best of Both Worlds

Bridge from traditional recording to streaming with just a flip of a switch. OStreaming cameras from IDT capture crisp, high-speed images for traditional download or continuous streaming.

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Integrated Design Tools, Inc., a renowned innovator of high-speed camera solutions, is announcing its OS II OStreaming Series Camera systems. No other solution delivers brilliant, razor-sharp images with up to 5K resolution at speeds up to 5,330 fps, whether you download or continuously stream.

“This unique architecture offers the best of both worlds, allowing you the flexibility to switch between recording in traditional buffered mode or streaming directly to disk to eliminate time-consuming steps associated with downloads,” said Luiz Lourenço, CEO of Integrated Design Tools.

