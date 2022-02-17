Otello Corporation announces second half results

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Otello Corporation today reported financial results for the second half, which ended December 31, 2021. Please find the second half report (2H21.pdf) attached.

Petter Lade, CFO

Phone: +47 91143878

E-mail: petterl@otellocorp.com

The following files are available for download:

