OTOGI PLUS and LaLaport BBCC KICKS OFF “TAKE YOUR VOICE TO JAPAN 2023” SINGING COMPETITION TO MALAYSIA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Otogi Plus and Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport BUKIT BINTANG CITY CENTRE are thrilled to announce the launch of “Take Your Voice to Japan 2023″, an exhilarating singing competition that promises to showcase the finest vocal talents in Malaysia. “Take Your Voice to Japan 2023″ is open to all Malaysian residents where the winner will work alongside a renowned Japanese producer to make their global debut.

The audition and submission period will take place between 6 October to 20 November 2023 and is open to all Malaysian residents aged 18 to 29 years old. Participants must not have any existing music contract with any entertainment agency to qualify their entry. Each participant is allowed to submit one entry and the song cover submitted must only be in English, in any genre of their choice. Audition entries will be submitted via Google Form and accompanied by a social media link to showcase their singing and performing abilities. Qualified participants will go through three rounds of judging before making it to the grand finals.

Prominent Japanese music producer, Kenta Matsukuma is set to be one of the esteemed judges in this “Take Your Voice to Japan” competition, to discover and present new talents to the world. He will also be producing four songs for the winner of the competition to make their global debut. With over 20 years in the music business, he has not only released his own music and albums but has also written and composed music for various artists. Making bold moves such as incorporating full-fledged rock sounds into Japanese music, Kenta is known as one of the leading producers and was awarded the number one Top Composer by Billboard Japan with the highest album sales. He has recently branched out to appear in television programmes.

Kenro Abe, Senior Manager of Advertising & Promotions, LaLaport BUKIT BINTANG CITY CENTRE said, “We are excited to introduce “Take Your Voice to Japan 2023″ at LaLaport as we want to continue cementing our position as the Japanese hub here in the City Centre of Kuala Lumpur. Through this competition, we want to cultivate local talent while also giving them a platform and opportunity to make their global debut. We are also very thrilled to have Kenta-san with us on this journey and we are confident that his vast knowledge and extensive experience in the music and entertainment industry will benefit many participants.”

The winner of the competition will have four songs produced by Kenta Matsukuma which will debut at Zepp KL in 2024 during a live event. The winner will walk away with many attractive prizes from our event partners and also carry the title of official ambassador for LaLaport BBCC in the following year.

Interested participants can find out more about “Take Your Voice to Japan 2023″ via the website https://takeyourvoicetojapan.com/ and submit their applications at this Google form link.

ABOUT MITSUI SHOPPING PARK LALAPORT BBCC

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport BUKIT BINTANG CITY CENTRE is the first regional and largest retail facility operated by Mitsui Fudosan in Southeast Asia outside of Japan. It is a large-scale complex development in the central urban district of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. LaLaport BUKIT BINTANG CITY CENTRE aims to create a brand-new lifestyle shopping experience with its unique proposition derived from Japan offering new culture and trends in Malaysia.

