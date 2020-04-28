Ottawa Bluesfest cancels 2020 event | CBC News

The 2020 edition of Ottawa Bluesfest is cancelled because of COVID-19.

Executive director Mark Monahan made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying organizers reached the decision after speaking to health authorities, government officials and ticket holders.

Ticket holders can get refunds starting Friday, but Monahan encouraged them to hold onto their passes for next year’s event.

“We encourage you to think about keeping your ticket for next year, which will help support our local non-profit organization to continue to retain our staff, employ local artists, and deliver an exceptional festival in 2021,” he wrote.

Some acts booked for this year’s festival including blink-182, Boyz II Men, Jack Johnson and Lil Tecca, have already been rebooked for next year, he said.

Alanis Morissette, seen here performing at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in April 2019, is just one of the headliners who won’t be appearing at Ottawa Bluesfest this summer. (Amy Harris/Associated Press)

Bluesfest was going to bring Alanis Morissette, Rage Against the Machine, Marshmello and more to LeBreton Flats July 9 to 19.

This follows the cancellation of other popular events including the Ottawa Jazz Festival and Canada Day celebrations because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

Ottawa won’t be issuing any event permits until July at the earliest, while Quebec has said it’s unlikely to host any festivals this summer.